Atal tunnel opens soon: Why is it a vital project? | Oneindia News

The world's longest highway tunnel above 10,000 feet has been completed after 10 years.

This strategic roadway called the Atal tunnel after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee connects Manali with Leh and reduces travel time by 4 hours, cutting the distance short by 46 km.

The passage gives an economic boost to Lahaul & Spiti while making transport of supplied to military establishments in Leh quicker and easier.

