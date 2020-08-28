Cycling through COVID-19 outbreak: Challenges for Tour de France
The French government hopes that a successful Tour de France will prove that life goes on despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Tour de France: Defending champion Egan Bernal withdraws ahead of stage 17
Attorney Credits #COVID outbreak in attorney’s office...
The Tour de France starts in Nice but will the race reach Paris?Only last century's two world wars have ever interrupted the Tour de France, but this year COVID-19 might bring the riders to a shuddering halt.
Roglic and Team Jumbo Visma gear up for Tour de FranceSlovenian favourite Primoz Roglic and his team mates get ready for the Tour de France with just one day before the Grand Depart.