Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 00:48s - Published 8 minutes ago

We're Open: The Humane Society of Harford County

MARYLAND.

TODAY'S FIRST SHOUTOUT COMES FROM THE HUMANSOCIETY OF HARFORD COUNTY.THANKS TO THE HUMANE SOCIETYOF HARFORD COUNTY FOR THATSHOUT OUT.

IF YOU'REINTERESTED IN ADOPTING JUDY GOTO HARFORD SHELTER DOT ORG FMORE INFORMATION.

THERE ARELOT OF LOCAL BUSINESSES THATNEED YOUR SUPPORT RIGHT NOW.GO TO WMAR 2 NEWS DOT COMSLASH OPEN.

IF YOU WANT TO SAYGOOD MORNING MARYLAND, SEND USYOUR SHOUT OUT TO LAUREN DOTCOOK AT WMAR DOT COM.THE STATE'S LABOR DEPARTMENTIS MAKING CHANGES T