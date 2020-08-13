Cops arrest man for allegedly wearing police uniform in J-K's Doda

Police arrested a man for allegedly wearing police uniform in Jammu - Kashmir's Doda.

Neeraj Kumar was wandering around the city in the police uniform.

An FIR has been registered under Section 419.

Speaking to ANI, the Deputy SP of Doda, Manoj Kumar said, "He was wandering around the city in the uniform.

In preliminary investigation, it has come into force that he wanted to join police.

He has no criminal history."