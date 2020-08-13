Cops arrest man for allegedly wearing police uniform in J-K's Doda

India gears up to celebrate the nation's 74th Independence Day on August 15. Security has been put on high alert in the national capital. Strict checking on vehicular movement is being done across the city. This year, curtailed celebrations have been planned in view of Covid pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the Tricolour flag at Delhi's Red Fort to mark Independence Day. The Prime Minister will also address the nation on August 15. It will be PM Modi's second Independence Day speech of his second consecutive term in office. In Jammu and Kashmir, a full dress rehearsal was held in Doda ahead of the Independence Day. The Tricolour flag was unfurled by Additional Dy Commissioner, Doda, Kishori Lal. A march past also took place by cadets at the Sports Stadium. Jammu and Kashmir Police, Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) took part in the dress rehearsal. Students of educational institutions also participated and presented cultural program at the event.
Dr Nazia Rasool Latifi, an environmentalist from Jammu and Kashmir made a unique vertical garden from plastic bottles with concept of 'reuse and recycle'. With an aim to utilise plastic waste, this garden also saves space. Dr Nazia uses drip irrigation method to water the garden so it saves a lot of water as well. She said, "Plastic is a wonder product and I kept on telling everybody that plastic ban is no alternative and we must focus on proper management of plastic waste. This vertical garden is extremely beneficial as it saves space." The vertical garden has been created at Government College for Women in Gandhi Nagar. Other colleges are also approaching her to introduce this concept in their campus.
As a controversy rages over Delhi Police's probe into the February 2020 riots, former chief of the force, Neeraj Kumar, has come out in support of the investigation so far. In a conversation with Sunetra Choudhury, National Political Editor of Hindustan Times, Kumar says that the Delhi Police has found some 'unimpeachable' evidence which is technical in nature and not just hearsay. As per Kumar, the investigators have managed to unearth a larger conspiracy behind the violence which rocked the national capital. He also claims that the case against former JNU student leader Umar Khalid is strong in nature, while defending the lack of action against BJP leader Kapil Mishra.
Doctors of super specialty hospitals in Delhi spoke to Asian News International (ANI) on the coronavirus spread in India. Senior doctors from Max and Medanta hospitals asserted that COVID spread is on rise and with the opening of metro, cases are expected to surge. Director of Department of Cardiology, Max Hospital, Dr Manoj Kumar said, "25 lakh people use metro daily, so a crowd will definitely be there. We can expect a surge of cases following the reopening." Max doctor also questioned the reliability of Rapid Antigen Testing. He said, "The problem is we are keeping a careless attitude, 2/3 of the testing is from Rapid Antigen which is not reliable." Meanwhile, Dr Rajiv Parakh, Chairman, Peripheral Vascular and Endovascular Sciences, Medanta also commented on the opening of metro rail services. "We need to be extremely careful as metro will start its services. It is our responsibility as well, we need to obey the norms of social distancing. There is no doubt in my mind, once the metro starts the numbers will skyrocket," said Dr Rajiv Parakh.
