Kodak Stock Rises 84%

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Business Insider reports that on Wednesday Kodak stock soared.

The jump comes after a special committee it hired found that it did not violate any laws related a $765 million loan from the US government.

The report found that Kodak executives did not violate insider trading laws.

Throughout the loan process Kodak general counsel told executives that the government loan application process was "at a highly uncertain stage." In a statement, Kodak said it would take actions recommended in the report to strengthen its practices, policies, and procedures.

Shares of Kodak went up more than 2,000% in July after it won a loan from the government to begin producing pharmaceuticals.


