Pops and Flops: Kodak, Zoom, and Tesla Stock

Shares for Eastman Kodak are soaring after D.E.

Shaw claimed a stake in the company.

The news is a turnaround for the company that is at the center of an insider trading investigation.

Zoom shares are also popping after the company reported $663.5 million in revenue — a 355 percent jump.

Tesla stock, however, fell following an announcement that the company will sell $5 billion worth of stock.