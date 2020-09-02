Global  
 

Pops and Flops: Gamestop, Shake Shack, and Tesla Stock

Gamestop shares are flopping following a 27 percent sales drop in Q2.

The video games retailer continues to struggle as console makers move away from physical media.

Shares for Shake Shack are popping on news that NYC will allow indoor dining at the end of the month, and Tesla's stock is up on news that a new gigafactory in Austin, Texas will be ready for use by May 2022.


