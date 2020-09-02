Pops and Flops: Gamestop, Shake Shack, and Tesla Stock
Gamestop shares are flopping following a 27 percent sales drop in Q2.
The video games retailer continues to struggle as console makers move away from physical media.
Shares for Shake Shack are popping on news that NYC will allow indoor dining at the end of the month, and Tesla's stock is up on news that a new gigafactory in Austin, Texas will be ready for use by May 2022.
Nikola shares are popping on news that the company is partnering with GM to produce its electric pickup truck, while the auto industry giant also takes an 11 percent stake in the company. Also in the..
AMC Entertainment shares are up on news that 70 percent of theaters will be open this weekend. Turnout for the highly anticipated Christopher Nolan film "Tenet" is expected to provide a boost for the..