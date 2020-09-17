Pops and Flops: Carvana, Tesla, and GameStop Stock

Global  
 

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc.
Carvana shares are popping after the online used-car retailer said it's expecting a record-setting quarter.

Automobile sales have seen a surge as families have fled big cities.

Tesla shares are down after Elon Musk's announcements at Battery Day are not expected to be implemented until 202, and GameStop stock is popping after reports its parent company is expected to position itself as an Amazon competitor.


