Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

West Coast Wildfires Leave Haze Across Pittsburgh Skies

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:42s - Published
West Coast Wildfires Leave Haze Across Pittsburgh Skies

West Coast Wildfires Leave Haze Across Pittsburgh Skies

KDKA's Amy Wadas is talking to experts about the haze in the sky from wildfires on the west coast and what the long-term impacts may be.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Long Island forecast:Â Mainly sunny skies, high of 72 today

Once again, a haze from the West Coast wildfires may drift overhead,Â experts said.
Newsday - Published

8 things you need to know this morning

Good morning Baltimore! It'll be cool out again today with temperatures in the mid-70s and hazy,...
bizjournals - Published


Tweets about this

spaceninja

Old Man Vandehey RT @birdchick: Thousands of birds dead in New Mexico. I suspect these are migratory birds that had to leave the west coast before they had… 54 minutes ago

justpea13673173

justpeachy RT @jjauthor: Wildfires on West Coast leave at least 35 dead, evacuees describe having 'lost everything' https://t.co/Qv4Y4wv70B #FoxNews 2 hours ago

jjauthor

Janie Johnson - Champion Of Lemonade Stands Wildfires on West Coast leave at least 35 dead, evacuees describe having 'lost everything' https://t.co/Qv4Y4wv70B #FoxNews 2 hours ago

SophiaLipschul1

Sophia Lipschultz More Than Five Million Acres Have Burned in West Coast’s Wildfires https://t.co/Yuhgmz1FMj @SophiaLipschul1 Now it… https://t.co/SglO1FNBI1 3 hours ago

Des_de_mona_

𝓓еsdеന𝗈դą 😷 Deputy Mark Nikolai, was put on administrative leave after a video was circulated showing him making the claim that… https://t.co/Romfr3Y322 3 hours ago

ArmyCorpsNAD

USACE NAD With dangerous #wildfires affecting parts of the West Coast, and #hurricanes affecting the Gulf Coast, it's importa… https://t.co/YP2ZUXfFUQ 5 hours ago

catholicourtney

Courtney Mares RT @jdflynn: "Pastors have had to pack what they immediately need and then take the Blessed Sacrament and the sacred vessels with them and… 7 hours ago

penjohnson1

Pen Johnson Smoke From West Coast Wildfires Spreads to the East Coast https://t.co/S6iKEWlXyg Democratic green conservation Lea… https://t.co/auBu1ijSVB 7 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Smoke from west coast wildfire causes moon to glow red in NYC [Video]

Smoke from west coast wildfire causes moon to glow red in NYC

Smoke from the devastating wildfires on the West Coast reached New York City on Tuesday, September 15. According to New York Metro Weather, the haze was caused by widespread wildfires in the western..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:38Published
Hazy Skies Over East Coast Due To West Coast Wildfires [Video]

Hazy Skies Over East Coast Due To West Coast Wildfires

If you noticed something hazy in the sky Tuesday morning, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:26Published
California wildfires turn sky RED | Apocalyptic sights in US | Oneindia News [Video]

California wildfires turn sky RED | Apocalyptic sights in US | Oneindia News

The skies of San Fransisco and the US West Coast have turned orange-red after smoke from multiple wildfires completely blocked out sunlight on Wednesday. Residents woke up to what many were calling a..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:29Published