West Coast Wildfires Leave Haze Across Pittsburgh Skies
KDKA's Amy Wadas is talking to experts about the haze in the sky from wildfires on the west coast and what the long-term impacts may be.
Old Man Vandehey RT @birdchick: Thousands of birds dead in New Mexico. I suspect these are migratory birds that had to leave the west coast before they had… 54 minutes ago
justpeachy RT @jjauthor: Wildfires on West Coast leave at least 35 dead, evacuees describe having 'lost everything' https://t.co/Qv4Y4wv70B #FoxNews 2 hours ago
Janie Johnson - Champion Of Lemonade Stands Wildfires on West Coast leave at least 35 dead, evacuees describe having 'lost everything' https://t.co/Qv4Y4wv70B #FoxNews 2 hours ago
Sophia Lipschultz More Than Five Million Acres Have Burned in West Coast’s Wildfires https://t.co/Yuhgmz1FMj @SophiaLipschul1 Now it… https://t.co/SglO1FNBI1 3 hours ago
𝓓еsdеന𝗈դą 😷 Deputy Mark Nikolai, was put on administrative leave after a video was circulated showing him making the claim that… https://t.co/Romfr3Y322 3 hours ago
USACE NAD With dangerous #wildfires affecting parts of the West Coast, and #hurricanes affecting the Gulf Coast, it's importa… https://t.co/YP2ZUXfFUQ 5 hours ago
Courtney Mares RT @jdflynn: "Pastors have had to pack what they immediately need and then take the Blessed Sacrament and the sacred vessels with them and… 7 hours ago
Pen Johnson Smoke From West Coast Wildfires Spreads to the East Coast https://t.co/S6iKEWlXyg Democratic green conservation Lea… https://t.co/auBu1ijSVB 7 hours ago
Smoke from west coast wildfire causes moon to glow red in NYCSmoke from the devastating wildfires on the West Coast reached New York City on Tuesday, September 15.
According to New York Metro Weather, the haze was caused by widespread wildfires in the western..
Hazy Skies Over East Coast Due To West Coast WildfiresIf you noticed something hazy in the sky Tuesday morning, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you.
California wildfires turn sky RED | Apocalyptic sights in US | Oneindia NewsThe skies of San Fransisco and the US West Coast have turned orange-red after smoke from multiple wildfires completely blocked out sunlight on Wednesday. Residents woke up to what many were calling a..