Top 10 Weirdest Fan Requests on Cameo
Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 10:02s - Published
Top 10 Weirdest Fan Requests on Cameo
Now THIS is how you use Cameo!
For this list, we’ll be looking at some of the funniest and strangest requests that have been made to stars on the video-sharing website often used by celebrities.
Now THIS is how you use Cameo!
For this list, we’ll be looking at some of the funniest and strangest requests that have been made to stars on the video-sharing website often used by celebrities.
Our countdown includes Wesley Snipes, Lance Bass, Tom Felton, and more!