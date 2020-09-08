Rapper Travis Scott Fined For Burger Launch Event At Downey McDonald's
Rapper Travis Scott has been fined for holding a burger launch event at a McDonald's in Downey last week.
Offset Breaks Silence On Cardi B Divorce NewsWe've got updates on Cardi B's divorce from Offset. Plus - Travis Scott is getting fine after his crazy McDonald's meet up with fans.
McDonald's Travis Scott Meal Sparking Burger Shortage
Travis Scott Partners with McDonald's!This week Travis Scott unveiled a new partnership with McDonald's complete with his own meal and brand new merch!