Henderson Fire Dept using more technology to keep people safe

The Henderson Fire Department says it's using more technology to keep people safe.

The department is teaming up with the tech company Cisco who's products will help gather and distribute real-time information on fires.

It includes video conferencing software which when used with a drone can give multiple people a look at the fire from different points of view.

The fire department says they use the resource multiple times a week.

It can also help with training and to cut down on travel.