New EMA, fire station expands emergency services

"very exciting for us especially being able to put it in the center of the county where most of our call volume is."

Houston county firefighters and ema workers are excited to finally have a new fire station.

The new facility is on lake joy rd.

And will serve people in warner robins and perry.

Fire chief christopher stoner, says the new station will allow emergency services to get to people much faster.

"it's dramatically going to improve response times, especially on the weekends where we've heavily relied on volunteers.

We still rely on volunteers to supplement the page staff, but now we've got somebody here.

That will have the truck in route immediately following that dispatch."

Chief stoner says the old fire station was cramped and did not have everything first responders needed.

"the old station didn't have sleeping arrangements for the firefighters, so us putting people there overnight was very difficult."

The new building is fully equipped with dorms, a kitchen, and a common room for both firefighters and emt's.

It also has a separate building for e-m-a services, equipped for hurricane-type weather.

Houston county board of commissioners dedicated $3 c1 3 b13 million in splost money to build the new station.

