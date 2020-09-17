Video Credit: KEZI - Published 51 seconds ago

With no baseball being played in Eugene, the Emeralds are helping give back to their fans who have been impacted by the fires.

Eugene Emeralds using their spare time to help the community.

With no baseball being played in eugene, the eugene emeralds are using their spare time to help others in the community.

Kezi 9 news reporter kate rogerson shows us how they've teamed up with others... to do their part.

Some of you may be eugene emerald supporters who go cheer on the team at pk park.

But during this time of devastation and heartbreak, the emeralds are the ones giving support to fans.

Working alongside the hope project and kendall auto group - the eugene emeralds are supplying food, clothes, toys, toiletries and more to help individuals who have been displaced by the wild fires (benavides): "it's just been a really weird year.

You know we got our staff that's on board still.

And you know we're working on next year and trying to figure out what that looks like as a business and certainly there will be baseball.

But right now we have the time to help and that's what we're focused on.

And this has been something that's been really fulfilling."

Bena-vides says if people are looking to help - they have plenty of donations but any monetary support would be extremely impactful to those in need.

And coming up on kezi 9 news at 6 - we'll have more on why so many local businesses feel it's on them to help their community.

Reporting in eugene, kate rogerson kezi