Blac Chyna's not asked Rob Kardashian for child support
Blac Chyna has not asked Rob Kardashian for child support since they reached a custody agreement that meant none was payable to either of them.
Blac Chyna's 'biggest flex' is raising her children aloneBlac Chyna's "biggest flex" is raising her children alone.
Rob Kardashian is 'casually dating'A source has claimed that reality star Rob Kardashian is "casually dating".
Blac Chyna: It's a 'positive thing' that Rob Kardashian is back on TVBlac Chyna thinks it is a "positive thing" that Rob Kardashian is back on 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'.