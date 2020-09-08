|
Sumo Logic Joins Snowflake and JFrog in Software IPO Frenzy
Video Credit: The Street
- Duration: 02:23s - Published
Sumo Logic prices its IPO at $22, above its offered target range, setting the stage for a similar opening pop as Snowflake and JFrog.
