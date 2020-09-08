Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sumo Logic Joins Snowflake and JFrog in Software IPO Frenzy

Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 02:23s - Published
Sumo Logic Joins Snowflake and JFrog in Software IPO Frenzy

Sumo Logic Joins Snowflake and JFrog in Software IPO Frenzy

Sumo Logic prices its IPO at $22, above its offered target range, setting the stage for a similar opening pop as Snowflake and JFrog.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Snowflake’s IPO could value it as high as $24B, Salesforce and Berkshire to invest

On the heels of new filings from both Sumo Logic and JFrog, Snowflake, a venture-backed unicorn...
TechCrunch - Published

What’s ahead in IPO land for JFrog, Snowflake, Sumo Logic and Unity

Welcome to Tuesday of TechCrunch Disrupt week. In a few hours, I’m hosting a panel about how...
TechCrunch - Published

Go public now while software valuations make no sense, Part II

On August 5th, TechCrunch wrote that startups should “go public while software valuations make no...
TechCrunch - Published


Tweets about this