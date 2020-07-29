Dow Drops 320 Points

On Thursday, US stocks sank in turbulent trading. Falling tech giants dragged on benchmark indexes. Tech names had rebounded on Wednesday. However, they resumed their downward spiral as investors shunned their still lofty valuations. Traders also mulled weekly jobless-claims data that signaled lasting pain in the US labor market. Jobless claims totaled 884,000 for the week that ended on Saturday, missing the economist estimate of 850,000.
US stocks climbed on Wednesday with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite extending records. According to Business Insider, both indexes closed at all-time highs on Tuesday. The rally was partly spurred by sectors that have underperformed in 2020, including utilities and financials. Traders are closely watching for signs that Congress will sign on for another pandemic stimulus bill soon. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday encouraged Congress to pass stimulus measures.
The bull market kept rolling along Friday with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq once again closing at record heights and the Dow made progress by erasing all of its losses for the year. Conway G. Gittens has the details
On Thursday, the S&P 500 extended its record highs. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell spoke at this year's virtual Jackson Hole symposium. Business Insider reports that Powell outlined the central bank's overhauled strategy for controlling inflation and avoiding future crises. He also signaled that the Fed's monetary policy will remain accommodative as it seeks to stimulate the US economy. Jobless claims came in at 1 million for the week that ended on Saturday, in line with consensus estimates. Abbott Laboratories produced a COVID-19 test that received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. Oil prices traded lower. West Texas Intermediate crude fell as much as 2.4%, to $42.36 per barrel.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday repeated his pledge to use a "full range of tools" to support the U.S. economy and keep interest rates near zero for as long as it takes to recover from the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, saying the economic path will depend significantly on the course of the virus.
According to a survey this week from the National Retailers' Federation less Americans will celebrate Halloween. Just 58% of Americans surveyed say they will celebrate Halloween. However, average Halloween spending per person is expected to hit a record high of $91.12 this year Business Insider reports that Halloween spending serves as a proxy for holiday shopping. The survey points to a strong season for retailers this year, according to DataTrek.
Business Insider reports that billionaire Richard Branson is looking to raise $400 million. A filing showed that Branson is looking to raise the money in a special purpose acquisition company. VG Acquisition Corp is the name of the new company. It intends to sell 40 million units at a price of $10 per unit. The company said it plans to search for targets that operate in consumer-facing industries in US and Western Europe.
For some people, the phrase 'compound interest' conjures up dim memories of a high school teacher droning on in a quiet afternoon class. But according to Business Insider contributor Jen Glantz, being unaware of the magical leverage of compound interest cost her plenty. That is, until she discovered that compound interest is basically interest on your interest. She immediately changed up her savings strategy.
On Wednesday, US stocks closed mixed. Business Insider reports that sliding tech giants overshadowed the Federal Reserve's pledge to keep monetary support intact for the foreseeable future. Central bank policymakers signaled near-zero interest rates would last through 2023 to help the US economic recovery. The tech industry dragged major indexes into intraday losses, with mega-caps including Apple and Facebook leading the slump. Retail sales grew by just 0.6% in August, lower than expected.
Equity benchmark indices traded lower during early hours on Thursday on the back of weak global cues after the US Federal Reserve indicated the interest rate could stay close to zero for years. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was down by 141 points or 0.36 per cent at 39,162 while the Nifty 50 lost by 39 points or 0.34 per cent at 11,565. Except for Nifty IT and pharma, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the negative terrain with Nifty private bank losing by 1 per cent and financial service by 0.9 per cent. Among stocks, ICICI Bank dropped by 1.3 per cent to Rs 369.85 per share while HDFC Bank lowered by 1 per cent. The other major losers were Hindalco, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Auto and Tata Motors.However, HCL Technologies moved up by 2 per cent to Rs 811.20 per share and Tech Mahindra by 1.7 per cent. Dr Reddy's, Hero MotoCorp, Grasim and Asian Paints also traded with a positive bias.