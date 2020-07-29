Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dow Drops 320 Points

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Dow Drops 320 Points

Dow Drops 320 Points

On Thursday, US stocks fell 320 points.

The drop comes even as weekly jobless-claims data came in better than expected.

Business Insider reports that weekly jobless claims fell by more than 30,000 from the previous week, to 860,000.

Tech stocks led the decline.

Investors continued to process Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments expressing uncertainty about the economic recovery.

Powell also said the Fed didn't expect to raise interest rates until at least 2023.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Dow Jones Industrial Average Dow Jones Industrial Average Stock market index

Dow Drops 406 Points [Video]

Dow Drops 406 Points

On Thursday, US stocks sank in turbulent trading. Falling tech giants dragged on benchmark indexes. Tech names had rebounded on Wednesday. However, they resumed their downward spiral as investors shunned their still lofty valuations. Traders also mulled weekly jobless-claims data that signaled lasting pain in the US labor market. Jobless claims totaled 884,000 for the week that ended on Saturday, missing the economist estimate of 850,000.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published

Nasdaq sinks by more than 3pc, Dow plunges by 558 points

 Stocks fell sharply Tuesday on Wall Street to start the week as technology shares were under pressure following their worst sell-off in more than five months..
WorldNews
Dow Climbs 455 points While S&P 500 Sets Record [Video]

Dow Climbs 455 points While S&P 500 Sets Record

US stocks climbed on Wednesday with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite extending records. According to Business Insider, both indexes closed at all-time highs on Tuesday. The rally was partly spurred by sectors that have underperformed in 2020, including utilities and financials. Traders are closely watching for signs that Congress will sign on for another pandemic stimulus bill soon. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday encouraged Congress to pass stimulus measures.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Dow turns positive for 2020 [Video]

Dow turns positive for 2020

The bull market kept rolling along Friday with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq once again closing at record heights and the Dow made progress by erasing all of its losses for the year. Conway G. Gittens has the details

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:08Published

Jerome Powell Jerome Powell American central banker, and 16th Chairman of the Federal Reserve in the United States

S&P 500 Closes At Record High [Video]

S&P 500 Closes At Record High

On Thursday, the S&P 500 extended its record highs. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell spoke at this year's virtual Jackson Hole symposium. Business Insider reports that Powell outlined the central bank's overhauled strategy for controlling inflation and avoiding future crises. He also signaled that the Fed's monetary policy will remain accommodative as it seeks to stimulate the US economy. Jobless claims came in at 1 million for the week that ended on Saturday, in line with consensus estimates. Abbott Laboratories produced a COVID-19 test that received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. Oil prices traded lower. West Texas Intermediate crude fell as much as 2.4%, to $42.36 per barrel.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published
Powell: Virus resurgence harming recovery [Video]

Powell: Virus resurgence harming recovery

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday repeated his pledge to use a "full range of tools" to support the U.S. economy and keep interest rates near zero for as long as it takes to recover from the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, saying the economic path will depend significantly on the course of the virus.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:24Published

Business Insider Business Insider Financial and business news website published by Insider Inc.

Less Americans Will Celebrate Halloween [Video]

Less Americans Will Celebrate Halloween

According to a survey this week from the National Retailers' Federation less Americans will celebrate Halloween. Just 58% of Americans surveyed say they will celebrate Halloween. However, average Halloween spending per person is expected to hit a record high of $91.12 this year Business Insider reports that Halloween spending serves as a proxy for holiday shopping. The survey points to a strong season for retailers this year, according to DataTrek.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:31Published
Billionaire Richard Branson To Raise $400 Million [Video]

Billionaire Richard Branson To Raise $400 Million

Business Insider reports that billionaire Richard Branson is looking to raise $400 million. A filing showed that Branson is looking to raise the money in a special purpose acquisition company. VG Acquisition Corp is the name of the new company. It intends to sell 40 million units at a price of $10 per unit. The company said it plans to search for targets that operate in consumer-facing industries in US and Western Europe.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
How Grasping The Amazing Principle Of Compound Interest Can Earn You Big Bucks [Video]

How Grasping The Amazing Principle Of Compound Interest Can Earn You Big Bucks

For some people, the phrase 'compound interest' conjures up dim memories of a high school teacher droning on in a quiet afternoon class. But according to Business Insider contributor Jen Glantz, being unaware of the magical leverage of compound interest cost her plenty. That is, until she discovered that compound interest is basically interest on your interest. She immediately changed up her savings strategy.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published
Why Tech Stocks Closed Mix [Video]

Why Tech Stocks Closed Mix

On Wednesday, US stocks closed mixed. Business Insider reports that sliding tech giants overshadowed the Federal Reserve's pledge to keep monetary support intact for the foreseeable future. Central bank policymakers signaled near-zero interest rates would last through 2023 to help the US economic recovery. The tech industry dragged major indexes into intraday losses, with mega-caps including Apple and Facebook leading the slump. Retail sales grew by just 0.6% in August, lower than expected.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published

Federal Reserve Federal Reserve Central banking system of the United States

Equity indices nudge lower on weak global cues, banking stocks dip [Video]

Equity indices nudge lower on weak global cues, banking stocks dip

Equity benchmark indices traded lower during early hours on Thursday on the back of weak global cues after the US Federal Reserve indicated the interest rate could stay close to zero for years. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was down by 141 points or 0.36 per cent at 39,162 while the Nifty 50 lost by 39 points or 0.34 per cent at 11,565. Except for Nifty IT and pharma, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the negative terrain with Nifty private bank losing by 1 per cent and financial service by 0.9 per cent. Among stocks, ICICI Bank dropped by 1.3 per cent to Rs 369.85 per share while HDFC Bank lowered by 1 per cent. The other major losers were Hindalco, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Auto and Tata Motors.However, HCL Technologies moved up by 2 per cent to Rs 811.20 per share and Tech Mahindra by 1.7 per cent. Dr Reddy's, Hero MotoCorp, Grasim and Asian Paints also traded with a positive bias.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:09Published

Fed vows prolonged economic support for US

 The head of the US central bank says interest rates could be near zero for at least three years.
BBC News

Chair of the Federal Reserve Chair of the Federal Reserve American government office


Tweets about this

Hug1Lee

Monique the Deplorable🐞🐞🐞 RT @thehill: Poll: Support for Black Lives Matter drops by double digits since June https://t.co/wChPENyLZn https://t.co/0zTtazFfRV 4 seconds ago

realTRUMPERLAND

Alice👌🏻🇺🇸 @curthennlg Support for BLM fell 15% among whites (12% overall) & more significanty, BLM widened the gap between DE… https://t.co/exOqBzzB7h 2 minutes ago

bace33

Ace Dow drops 200 points, reopening trades and tech shares lead the declines @CNBC@realDonaldTrump⁩ There goes your… https://t.co/iYRoTVjgAb 3 minutes ago

moodav47

Moore_Conservative!🌟🌟🌟 Mkts struggling to gain upside momentum.😏 Dow down 180 at this tweet.😎 Dow drops 200 points, reopening trades and t… https://t.co/qrog1hSmsG 7 minutes ago

jennyvarela1

TIKTOK Yuckkkk. $AmZN $2998 Dow drops 200 points, reopening trades and tech shares lead the declines https://t.co/kK0Tf4xQ2M 13 minutes ago

c_gorski

Chris Gorski @raminskibba my colleagues get to hear about pokemon characters all the time, as well. The sandwich was a piece of… https://t.co/sGlSqY3ouJ 17 minutes ago

MLeether

Mike Leether @MikeTagliereNFL @james_bisson @FantasyPros @MikeTagliereNFL I hate when I wait all week for the primer and when it… https://t.co/zBwJETElQD 18 minutes ago

yanirep20

Yani RT @thehill: Poll: Support for Black Lives Matter drops by double digits since June https://t.co/pXyOJjNQdC https://t.co/8y80TuWk0M 20 minutes ago