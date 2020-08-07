Runny nose = cold not Covid

A teacher in Chhattisgarh adopted a unique method to teach his students during the pandemic. Rudra Rana is teaching students by bringing school at their doorsteps. Many students don’t have access to online classes as schools remain shut amid Covid. The teacher straps a blackboard to his bike and travels to hold ‘Mohalla’ classes. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:36Published
