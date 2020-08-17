Ana de Armas lands Natural Diamond Council’s first celebrity campaign
Ana de Armas is the first celebrity to front a campaign for the Natural Diamond Council.
Ana de Armas treats birthday boy Ben Affleck to custom motorcycleActress Ana de Armas surprised her boyfriend Ben Affleck on Saturday by presenting him with the keys to a custom motorcycle for his birthday.
Aurora City Council Approves Temporary Ketamine Ban For First RespondersIn a unanimous vote Monday night, Aurora City Council approved a resolution to temporarily ban first responders from administering ketamine to subdue people during an arrest.
Rare dugong found washed up on beach in southern ThailandA rare dugong creature was found washed up on a beach in southern Thailand.
Officials from the local marine center arrived at the scene after fishermen found the dead animal in Trang province on..
A Group Of 9/11 First Responders Are Now Volunteering In Natural DisastersHeart911 is a collection of 9/11 first responders who now volunteer on the front lines of natural disasters across the world.