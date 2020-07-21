Why High Earners Are Cutting Back More Than Low-Income Households

(CNN) Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Monday that the United States is facing one of the most difficult moments in the nation's history, with "four historic crises all at the same time." "The worst pandemic in a hundred years, that's already killed nearly 200,000 people and counting. The worst economic crisis since the Great Depression, that's cost tens of millions of American jobs and counting.
On Thursday, US stocks fell 320 points. The drop comes even as weekly jobless-claims data came in better than expected. Business Insider reports that weekly jobless claims fell by more than 30,000 from the previous week, to 860,000. Tech stocks led the decline. Investors continued to process Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments expressing uncertainty about the economic recovery. Powell also said the Fed didn't expect to raise interest rates until at least 2023.
According to a survey this week from the National Retailers' Federation less Americans will celebrate Halloween. Just 58% of Americans surveyed say they will celebrate Halloween. However, average Halloween spending per person is expected to hit a record high of $91.12 this year Business Insider reports that Halloween spending serves as a proxy for holiday shopping. The survey points to a strong season for retailers this year, according to DataTrek.
Business Insider reports that billionaire Richard Branson is looking to raise $400 million. A filing showed that Branson is looking to raise the money in a special purpose acquisition company. VG Acquisition Corp is the name of the new company. It intends to sell 40 million units at a price of $10 per unit. The company said it plans to search for targets that operate in consumer-facing industries in US and Western Europe.
For some people, the phrase 'compound interest' conjures up dim memories of a high school teacher droning on in a quiet afternoon class. But according to Business Insider contributor Jen Glantz, being unaware of the magical leverage of compound interest cost her plenty. That is, until she discovered that compound interest is basically interest on your interest. She immediately changed up her savings strategy.
Biden to Unveil $775 Billion 'Caregiving' Plan for Young Kids and Older Adults Its focus includes affordable childcare and an expansion of care for older Americans and Americans with disabilities. It..
