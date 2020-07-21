Global  
 

Why High Earners Are Cutting Back More Than Low-Income Households

Why High Earners Are Cutting Back More Than Low-Income Households

Why High Earners Are Cutting Back More Than Low-Income Households

While the US has made it through the Great Depression and a number of recessions, the COVID-19 pandemic has put a new twist on the experience.

According to Business Insider, the lowest-earning households have taken the biggest hit to their incomes, in terms of percentage of income lost.

However, upper-income consumers have made the deepest spending cuts in total dollar amounts.

That's because they have so much budgetary fat to trim.


