Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Unemployment worries continue as jobless claims decline

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:57s - Published
Unemployment worries continue as jobless claims decline

Unemployment worries continue as jobless claims decline

Another week of lower unemployment claims across the country yet numbers remain high.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Wall St. rocked by historically high jobless claims [Video]

Wall St. rocked by historically high jobless claims

The Dow ended lower for the first time in five sessions amid a broad-based sell across Wall Street after data showed high levels of weekly jobless claims. Conway G. Gittens has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:02Published
U.S. new weekly jobless claims down below 1M [Video]

U.S. new weekly jobless claims down below 1M

881,000 people - less than expected - filed new unemployment benefit claims in the last week of August. But the labor market is still struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic and less government support...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:12Published
Jobless Claims Drop To 881,000 Nationwide [Video]

Jobless Claims Drop To 881,000 Nationwide

Another 881,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:16Published