Unemployment worries continue as jobless claims decline

Another week of lower unemployment claims across the country yet numbers remain high.



Related videos from verified sources Wall St. rocked by historically high jobless claims



The Dow ended lower for the first time in five sessions amid a broad-based sell across Wall Street after data showed high levels of weekly jobless claims. Conway G. Gittens has more. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:02 Published 21 minutes ago U.S. new weekly jobless claims down below 1M



881,000 people - less than expected - filed new unemployment benefit claims in the last week of August. But the labor market is still struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic and less government support... Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:12 Published 2 weeks ago Jobless Claims Drop To 881,000 Nationwide



Another 881,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:16 Published 2 weeks ago