Unemployment worries continue as jobless claims decline
Another week of lower unemployment claims across the country yet numbers remain high.
Wall St. rocked by historically high jobless claimsThe Dow ended lower for the first time in five sessions amid a broad-based sell across Wall Street after data showed high levels of weekly jobless claims. Conway G. Gittens has more.
U.S. new weekly jobless claims down below 1M881,000 people - less than expected - filed new unemployment benefit claims in the last week of August. But the labor market is still struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic and less government support...
