Seattle Mayor Says AG Barr's Call To Charge Her A 'Chilling' Abuse of Power

For months, Seattle has dealt with nightly protests.

Some have become violent.

Some have become deadly.

Some protesters camped out and occupied the area outside Seattle police's East Precinct building in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Protesters dubbed it the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone.

And according to CNN, US Attorney General William Barr was not happy about it.

Despite White House threats, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan refused to allow federal troops to move the protesters out.

Police dispersed them in July.

In response, Barr wrote a report suggesting prosecutors consider filing charges against Durkan.

He's also suggested rioters be charged with sedition.

Durkan said Wednesday the idea of charging her is 'chilling and the latest abuse of power from the Trump administration.'