Lev Parnas Faces Felony Charges. Again.

In China, a former kindergarten teacher is going to pay the ultimate price for her crime: her life. Newser reports Wang Yun will face the death penalty, which the Henan provincial court suggested as 'the severest possible penalty.' The teacher killed one child and sickened two dozen others by adding sodium nitrite to their porridge on the morning of March 27, 2019. The poisoning came after Wang argued with a fellow teacher 'over student management issues.
Louisiana police officer John Goulart Jr. said he was ambushed and shot while on duty last weekend. But now, Newser reports the 25-year-old officer has been arrested because local authorities say he staged the whole thing. The Pineville Police Department officer first told fellow officers he'd been getting out of his car in a shopping center close to midnight on Sunday when gunfire rang out.
Four of seven former eBay Inc. employees are to plead guilty for their participation in tormenting a Massachusetts couple. According to Newser, the couple ran an online newsletter critical of the auction website. Federal prosecutors say the group's campaign of intimidation included sending live spiders and cockroaches to the couple's home. They also sent a funeral wreath and a bloody pig mask to the home, as well as pornographic magazines with the husband’s name on them.
Kentucky state representative Robert Goforth's political career is in shambles, and Democrats are urging his ouster. The Republican was indicted by a grand jury Friday on one count of first-degree strangulation and one count of assault in the fourth degree. Newser reports Goforth was arrested and released on bail in April after a woman told police he had hit her and strangled her with an ethernet cable. In 2019, Goforth helped pass a law to make it easier to prosecute strangulation as a felony.
A Florida man is facing felony charges after ramming a 13-year-old girl in the face with a flagpole. According to Newser, the 73-year-old did so while demonstrating his support of President Donald Trump. It began when Norbert Logsdon and his fellow demonstrators began flipping off passing cars.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday he was cracking down on a few Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods following a spike in COVID-19 infections. According to HuffPost, city officials will start issuing fines in those areas to people who refuse to wear masks. Hundreds of outreach workers and contact tracers are going to nine Brooklyn and Queens ZIP codes that have seen an upswing in positive COVID-19 tests.