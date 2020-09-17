Lev Parnas Faces Felony Charges. Again.

Once again, Lev Parnas is facing federal charges.

This time, Newser reports it's for allegedly defrauding investors with his company Fraud Guarantee.

We couldn't say it better ourselves—the behavior alleged today is indeed fraudulent—guaranteed.

FBI Assistant Director Bill Sweeney.

Newser reports New York prosecutors said Thursday that Parnas and business partner David Correia lured investors into putting over $2 million in the company.