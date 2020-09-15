Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cher Lets Fly On Trump's 'Herd Mentality' Remarks

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Cher Lets Fly On Trump's 'Herd Mentality' Remarks

Cher Lets Fly On Trump's 'Herd Mentality' Remarks

A staunch never-Trumper of the entertainment world, music icon Cher attacked President Donald Trump on Thursday.

HuffPost reports Cher was irate over recent comments Trump made about pursuing a 'herd mentality' in relation to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Twitter, Cher urged fellow Americans to protect themselves and ensure they vote in the upcoming election.

She also taunted the president over the nearly 200,000 people who have died in America of the novel coronavirus.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Court Vacancy Injects New Uncertainty Into Rancorous Election Battle

 After the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, it was not clear that President Trump’s right-wing coalition would be more motivated by a confirmation fight than the..
NYTimes.com

As U.S. Increases Pressure, Iran Adheres to Toned-Down Approach

 The Trump administration has ramped up its criticism of Iran, but Tehran has chosen a path of restraint, intelligence showed.
NYTimes.com

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies: This Week in the 2020 Race

 The news arrived late Friday night while Joe Biden and President Trump were both campaigning in Minnesota.
NYTimes.com

Colby Covington and Ali Abdelaziz Squash Beef Thanks to President Trump

 They almost fought in line at a Vegas buffet in 2019 -- but UFC star Colby Covington and fighter manager Ali Abdelaziz have buried the hatchet in 2020 ... with a..
TMZ.com

Concept of Indo-Pacific incorporated India into larger solution: US

 The concept of the Indo-Pacific has incorporated India into the larger solution and the Trump administration is developing new arrangements to coordinate with..
IndiaTimes

HuffPost American online news aggregator and blog

Pandemic Survival Guide: How To Get Your Child To Pay Attention In Online School [Video]

Pandemic Survival Guide: How To Get Your Child To Pay Attention In Online School

Millions of children are now sitting in front of computers at home instead of going to school, and teachers and parents are doing their best to help them learn. And according to HuffPost, a common worry among parents is how to keep their child's attention engaged during their lessons. Fortunately, there are lots of ways to keep children involved and learning. FIrst, make sure they have a dedicated learning space, free from distractions.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published
If You Absolutely Must Get Out Of The House, Here Are The Most Least Risky Things To Do In A Pandemic [Video]

If You Absolutely Must Get Out Of The House, Here Are The Most Least Risky Things To Do In A Pandemic

Despite the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, life is still going on, and people are still gathering together to do things. Now, a HuffPost reports a new graphic has nicely laid out the relative risks of activities with respect to how likely they are to spread the virus. The graphic, produced by Information Is Beautiful, sourced the information from 500 epidemiologists and experts quoted in the media.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:41Published
For College Students With Mental Health Issues, It's Going From Bad To Worse [Video]

For College Students With Mental Health Issues, It's Going From Bad To Worse

Prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, young American college students were already seeing an uptick in mental health issues. A 2019 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report shows the suicide rate among those ages 10 to 24 increased by 56% between 2007 and 2017. And according to HuffPost, being forced to navigate 2020's 'new normal' is making things even worse. With very few colleges and universities across the United States fully reopened, learning is not as it used to be.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published
What Is J.K. Rowling’s New Book About? [Video]

What Is J.K. Rowling’s New Book About?

J.K. Rowling has written a new book under her pseudonym Robert Galbraith. The book is called "Troubled Blood." What's the book about? According to a review in "the Telegraph" "Troubled Blood" is the fifth installment in her Cormoran Strike series. It is about a cold case from 1974 that involves “a transvestite serial killer.” According to HuffPo critics of Rowling's anti-trans tweets are raging against the book, calling it hateful.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Tweets about this

LovelydayTech

LovelydayTech RT @OneNewsPage_AUS: Cher Lets Fly On Trump's 'Herd Mentality' Remarks: https://t.co/cOCV4mXUvW #WhiteHouse 1 day ago

OneNewsPage_AUS

One News Page (Australia) Cher Lets Fly On Trump's 'Herd Mentality' Remarks: https://t.co/cOCV4mXUvW #WhiteHouse 1 day ago