Cher Lets Fly On Trump's 'Herd Mentality' Remarks

Millions of children are now sitting in front of computers at home instead of going to school, and teachers and parents are doing their best to help them learn. And according to HuffPost, a common worry among parents is how to keep their child's attention engaged during their lessons. Fortunately, there are lots of ways to keep children involved and learning. FIrst, make sure they have a dedicated learning space, free from distractions.
Despite the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, life is still going on, and people are still gathering together to do things. Now, a HuffPost reports a new graphic has nicely laid out the relative risks of activities with respect to how likely they are to spread the virus. The graphic, produced by Information Is Beautiful, sourced the information from 500 epidemiologists and experts quoted in the media.
Prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, young American college students were already seeing an uptick in mental health issues. A 2019 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report shows the suicide rate among those ages 10 to 24 increased by 56% between 2007 and 2017. And according to HuffPost, being forced to navigate 2020's 'new normal' is making things even worse. With very few colleges and universities across the United States fully reopened, learning is not as it used to be.
J.K. Rowling has written a new book under her pseudonym Robert Galbraith. The book is called "Troubled Blood." What's the book about? According to a review in "the Telegraph" "Troubled Blood" is the fifth installment in her Cormoran Strike series. It is about a cold case from 1974 that involves “a transvestite serial killer.” According to HuffPo critics of Rowling's anti-trans tweets are raging against the book, calling it hateful.