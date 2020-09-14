Top 20 Hardest Missions in GTA
Top 20 Hardest Missions in GTA
Which Grand Theft Auto missions made you want to pull your hair out in frustration?
For this list, we’ll be looking at those particularly difficult GTA missions that left us rethinking whether or not we actually liked the game we were playing.
Our countdown includes Death Row “Grand Theft Auto: Vice City” (2002), The Triathlons “Grand Theft Auto V” (2013), The Exchange “Grand Theft Auto III” (2001), The Driver “Grand Theft Auto: Vice City” (2002), Three Leaf Clover "Grand Theft Auto IV" (2008) and more!