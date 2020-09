Wilson earns WNBA's Most Valuable Player award Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:57s - Published 6 minutes ago Wilson earns WNBA's Most Valuable Player award A'ja Wilson earns WNBA Most Valuable Player honors after leading Las Vegas to 18-4 record and top seed in the league's playoffs. 0

A'JA WILSON -- SHE HAS BEENNAMED M-V-P OF THE 20-20SEASON.SHE RECEIVED -43- OF THE-47-..... FIRST PLACE VOTES.WILSON LED THE ACES...TO AN....- 18- TO -4- RECORD...AND...THE TOP SEED....IN THE W-N- B-A PLAY-OFFS....DURING THE SHORTENED SEASON.THE LEAGUE M-V-P SPOKE....DURING A VIRTUAL PRESSCONFERENCE TODAY."YOU CHANGE PEOPLE'S OUTLOOKTHING.IT WAS JUST -- I'M ALREADY AVERY EMOTIONAL PERSON -- BUT ITWAS JUST ASPECIAL MOMENT THAT I WAS JUSTGLAD I COULD SHARE WITHEVERYONE AROUND ME."WILSON AVERAGED....-20- POINT -5- POINTS...JUST UNDER -9- REBOUNDS....PER GAME...THIS SEASON.SHE IS THE FIFTH YOUNGEST....'M-V- P'...IN 'W-N-B-A' HISTORY.