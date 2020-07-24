Chhattisgarh villagers lay down pipelines network, connecting water source to resolve water crisis

Global  
 

Villagers of Matringa in Surguja district of Chhattisgarh have laid down a network of pipelines, connecting it to a water source a few kilometers away, to resolve water crisis in their area.

Village Sarpanch said, "There is acute water problem.

It was difficult to fetch water from the water source.

We consulted an engineer, villagers dug the ground and we laid down pipeline connecting it to water source." "There are a few water borings here but they are useless as water level is low," added the Sarpanch.


