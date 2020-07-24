Chhattisgarh villagers lay down pipelines network, connecting water source to resolve water crisis

We consulted an engineer, villagers dug the ground and we laid down pipeline connecting it to water source." "There are a few water borings here but they are useless as water level is low," added the Sarpanch.

Villagers of Matringa in Surguja district of Chhattisgarh have laid down a network of pipelines, connecting it to a water source a few kilometers away, to resolve water crisis in their area.