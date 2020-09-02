Appeal after NHS Test and Trace worker’s head stamped on five times on bus

Police are searching for a man who allegedly put an NHS Test and Trace workerin hospital after attacking him on a bus in north London.

Scotland Yard saidin a statement the 63-year-old victim boarded the route 149 bus just beforeSeven Sisters station, with his alleged attacker getting on board at the nextstop at about 9:45pm on August 23.