Appeal after NHS Test and Trace worker’s head stamped on five times on bus

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Appeal after NHS Test and Trace worker’s head stamped on five times on bus

Appeal after NHS Test and Trace worker’s head stamped on five times on bus

Police are searching for a man who allegedly put an NHS Test and Trace workerin hospital after attacking him on a bus in north London.

Scotland Yard saidin a statement the 63-year-old victim boarded the route 149 bus just beforeSeven Sisters station, with his alleged attacker getting on board at the nextstop at about 9:45pm on August 23.


