Digvijaya Singh congratulates Harsimrat Kaur for resigning from govt in support of farmers

While speaking to ANI in the national capital on September 18, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh spoke on agriculture bill.

He said, "Congress government had made Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act in favour of farmers.

But now, any big trader can open a Mandi and under these new anti-farmer bills, any dispute at Mandi will be handled by officials." "All these anti-farmer 4 ordinances should be seen in totality," Singh added.

"I want to congratulate Harsimrat Kaur Badal for resigning from government in support of farmers and would warn Dushyant Chautala not to support BJP on these anti-farmer bills, otherwise he will suffer big defeat in future.

He should support farmers," Congress leader further stated.


