Digvijaya Singh congratulates Harsimrat Kaur for resigning from govt in support of farmers

But now, any big trader can open a Mandi and under these new anti-farmer bills, any dispute at Mandi will be handled by officials." "All these anti-farmer 4 ordinances should be seen in totality," Singh added.
"I want to congratulate Harsimrat Kaur Badal for resigning from government in support of farmers and would warn Dushyant Chautala not to support BJP on these anti-farmer bills, otherwise he will suffer big defeat in future.
He should support farmers," Congress leader further stated.
During a public rally in MP's Bhind, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh modern thugs. Chouhan said, "Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh made new records in corruption, pocketed money from budget of the state, pocketed the money that was to be used for development. They pocketed Rs 2,200 crores premium of Kisan Fasal Bima Yojana. Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh are modern thugs."
Member of Parliament and leader of Bharatiya Janata Party, Jyotiraditya Scindia, trained his guns at senior leaders of the Indian National Congress party in Madhya Pradesh. Scindia, who was a Congressman himself before quitting in March, accused ex-MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh of leaving behind a debt of Rs 8,000 crore for successor Shivraj Chouhan of the BJP. Scindia also brought up Congress' pre-poll promise of waiving all farm loans within 10 days of coming to power. He said that the vow remained unfulfilled even in 15 months. Madhya Pradesh is set to see bypolls to 27 Assembly seats. The election will be held along with the Assembly polls in Bihar, amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The bypolls were necessitated due to defection of over 20 Congress MLAs led by Scindia to the BJP, and deaths of some legislators. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:40Published
While commenting on the Farm Bills, Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav said, "The agriculture bills recently passed in Lok Sabha is against farmers and now we can see the difference of opinion in NDA (National Democratic Party) also". Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Member of Parliament (MP), Harsimran Kaur Badal resigned from the cabinet post over the issue. "Opposition parties are misleading people, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said agricultural bills the will be beneficial for farmer. India become independent in 1947 but farmers got independence today with these two agricultural bills," said the Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anil Vij. Haryana and Punjab farmers have staged protest against the bills.
While addressing a press conference in the national capital on July 22, the Transport Minister of Delhi, Kailash Gahlot lamented on statement of Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. He said, "I ask Dushyant Chautala, you are also a Jat, if you are feeble-minded or mad, then how did you become Haryana Deputy Chief Minister? Chautala should ask for Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb's resignation." "We demand Biplab Deb's resignation. Insult of Jats won't be tolerated," Kailash Gahlot added.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Member of Parliament, Sanjay Singh wrote a letter to Chairman of Rajya Sabha after Uttar Pradesh government registered 13 cases against him. The leader alleged that there was "corruption" in the purchase of medical equipment for COVID-19 management by the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh and demanded a CBI probe into the matter. "I raised issue over the corruption in the purchase of medical equipment for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, several opposition leaders supported me, I write a letter against it," said Sanjay Singh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded parliamentarians for passage of three farm bills. PM said that the MSP system and government procurement will remain unchanged. He added that the bills will free..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:46Published
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) member Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against three farm sectors bills. "I have resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:05Published