joe MCCluskey RT @Independent_ie: #VIDEO: US election polls: Biden leads Trump by six points in the polls https://t.co/jmkNSZoHKV https://t.co/vLxezMZxEo 2 hours ago

yoonminmini RT @CNBC: Joe Biden holds a 49% to 45% lead over President Trump across 6 key 2020 swing states, according to the latest CNBC/@ChangePolls… 3 hours ago

Tim Ellis - Bernie Delegate, Dems Abroad 🌹 RT @ppppolls: Our new Alaska poll, (client: Election Twitter), finds the Presidential race in the state is likely to be the closest it's be… 5 hours ago

Independent.ie #VIDEO: US election polls: Biden leads Trump by six points in the polls https://t.co/jmkNSZoHKV https://t.co/vLxezMZxEo 9 hours ago

Minuette @realDonaldTrump @Rasmussen_Poll That's not presidential election, that's approval of job done. Rassmussen (C) is t… https://t.co/QCi44b6d3n 14 hours ago

⚜️🌿🦋Crystal🦋🌿⚜️ RT @CNBC: Joe Biden leads in six 2020 swing states as President Trump sees no convention bounce, the latest CNBC/@ChangePolls survey finds.… 17 hours ago

Jon Pessah @ProjectLincoln Trump has nothing to run on, so all he and Republicans can do is screw with the election—stop Ameri… https://t.co/3RJ7SgkKF2 18 hours ago