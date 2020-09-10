Global  
 

US election polls: Biden leads Trump by six points in the polls

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:37s
US election polls: Biden leads Trump by six points in the polls

US election polls: Biden leads Trump by six points in the polls

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.


Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Presidential rivals pay tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg [Video]

Presidential rivals pay tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The US presidential candidates have both paid tribute to the Supreme Court’sveteran judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died following complications withcancer aged 87. She was best known for her liberal views and fighting forequality for all. Joe Biden learned of the news whilst on a flight, and held apress conference once he landed. President Trump described her as an “amazingwoman”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:02Published

Court Vacancy Injects New Uncertainty Into Rancorous Election Battle

 After the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, it was not clear that President Trump’s right-wing coalition would be more motivated by a confirmation fight than the..
NYTimes.com

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies: This Week in the 2020 Race

 The news arrived late Friday night while Joe Biden and President Trump were both campaigning in Minnesota.
NYTimes.com

'Ginsburg was an amazing woman' - Trump

 President Trump said the justice 'lived an amazing life" while rival Joe Biden praised her legal legacy.
BBC News

Biden says 2020 winner should pick RBG successor

 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says the winner of the November election should pick a successor to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg...
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

As U.S. Increases Pressure, Iran Adheres to Toned-Down Approach

 The Trump administration has ramped up its criticism of Iran, but Tehran has chosen a path of restraint, intelligence showed.
NYTimes.com

Colby Covington and Ali Abdelaziz Squash Beef Thanks to President Trump

 They almost fought in line at a Vegas buffet in 2019 -- but UFC star Colby Covington and fighter manager Ali Abdelaziz have buried the hatchet in 2020 ... with a..
TMZ.com

Marquette, CNBC Polls: Biden Leads Wisconsin

Two new polls Wednesday showed former Vice President Joe Biden leading President Donald Trump by...
Newsmax


