Harry Styles in talks to star in LGBTQ drama My Policeman

Chick-Fil-A Won't Seek Lease At Airport



HuffPo reports that Chick-Fil-A that it no longer plans to open a restaurant in the San Antonio airport. The decision comes after more than a year of legal wrangling that began when some city leaders opposed the fast-food chain getting a spot. The opposition cited donations made by company owners to anti-LGBTQ causes. "While we are not pursuing a location in the San Antonio airport at this time, we are grateful for the opportunity to serve San Antonians in our 32 existing restaurants.”

