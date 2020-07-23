Harry Styles in talks to star in LGBTQ drama My Policeman

Harry Styles is headed back to the big screen for 'Don't Worry Darling,' 'Wonder Woman 1984' is delaying its release (again) to December 25th and Zazie Beetz, Lakeith Stanfield, Regina King and Delroy Lindo are set to star in 'The Harder They Fall.'
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:38Published
HuffPo reports that Chick-Fil-A that it no longer plans to open a restaurant in the San Antonio airport. The decision comes after more than a year of legal wrangling that began when some city leaders opposed the fast-food chain getting a spot. The opposition cited donations made by company owners to anti-LGBTQ causes. "While we are not pursuing a location in the San Antonio airport at this time, we are grateful for the opportunity to serve San Antonians in our 32 existing restaurants.”
Avanti West Coast has launched the UK's first fully wrapped Pride train entirely staffed by an LGBTQ+ crew for its first official service. Train manager Paul Austin said that Avanti West Coast "want to lead" the train industry on LGBTQ acceptance, while commercial director Sarah Copley described her excitement by the launch and the celebration of diversity. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn