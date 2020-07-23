Global  
 

Harry Styles in talks to star in LGBTQ drama My Policeman

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Harry Styles in talks to star in LGBTQ drama My Policeman

Harry Styles in talks to star in LGBTQ drama My Policeman

Harry Styles is in final talks to star in Amazon Studios' upcoming new gay romantic drama, My Policeman.


