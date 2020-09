Can your employer make you get a COVID-19 vaccine? Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:31s - Published 10 minutes ago Can your employer make you get a COVID-19 vaccine? As we enter the flu season with the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing, questions about mandatory vaccinations at work are becoming more important than ever. 13 Action News spoke with a local attorney to find out if employers can require you to take the COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes available. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend STILL ONGOING, QUESTIONS ABOUTMANDATORY VACCINATIONS AT WORKARE BECOMING MORE IMPORTANTTHAN EVER.13 ACTION NEWS ANCHOR NINAPORCIUNCULA SPOKE WITH A LOCALATTORNEY TO FIND OUT - IFEMPLOYERS CAN REQUIRE YOU TOTAKE THE COVID-19 VACCINE ONCEIT BECOMES AVAILABLE?THE ANSWER IS YES - BUT THEREARE LIMITATIONS AND GRAY AREASIF AN EMPLOYER CHOOSES TO DOSO. SO IT MAY NOT ALWAYS CLEAR.PKG CAN YOUR EMPLOYER REQUIREYOU TO TAKETHE COVID 19 VACCINE SHOULD ITBECOME AVAILABLE? HEALTH CAREATTORNEY AYESHA MEDHI SAYSTHERE ARE TWO POSSIBLESCENARIOS THAT COULD HAPPEN INNEVADA.03 IF THE STATE HAS AMANDATORY LAW THAT REQUIRESEVERYBODY TO TAKE THE VACCINETHEN WE HAVE A SITUATION.ESPECIALLY EMPLOYERS SUCH ASHOSPITALS AND UNIVERSITIESWHERE YOU RISK THE HEALTH OFOTHER PEOPLE.DEFINITELY THEY WILL BE ABLE TOFORCE PEOPLE TO GET VACCINES IFTHE STATE MANDATES IT.ANOTHER SCENARIO IS WHEN THEEMPLOYER HAS IT IN HISCONTRACT.AND YOU SIGNED THE CONTRACT ANDYOU AGREE.SO THAT WOULD BE ANOTHER WAYTHAT THEY COULD MANDATE YOU TOGET THE VACCINE 30 ATTORNEYMEHDI EXPLAINS, THERE AREPEOPLE WHO CAN BE LEGALLY BEEXEMPT FROM TAKING THE VACCINEAND THERE ARE ALSOPROTECTED BY THE A- D-A.BUT THE EMPLOYER NEEDS TODETERMINE THAT IN DOING SO, THEEXEMPT EMPLOYEE WOULD STILL BEABLE TO PERFORM ESSENTIAL JOBFUNCTIONS WITHOUT COMPROMISINGYOUR COLLEAGUE'S SAFETY.OR ELSE 38 WELL IF THEVACCINE IS MANDATED BY THESTATE OR IT'S IN THE CONTRACTAND THE EMPLOYEE DOESN'T FALLUNDER ANY EXEMPTION, RELIGIOUSOR MEDICAL EXEMPTION THEN THEEMPLOYER CAN SIMPLY FIRE THEEMPLOYEE BECAUSE WE ARE AN ATWILL STATE.SO THE EMPLOYER HAS EVERY RIGHTTO LET GO AND THERE WILL BE NOCONSEQUENCES FOR THE EMPLOYER.1:02 YOUR PERSONAL SOCIAL ANDPOLITICAL BELIEFS AND DEBATEOVER THE VACCINE'SEFFECTIVENESS ARE NOT LEGALLYPROTECTED REASONS TO REFUSEYOUR EMPLOYER'S ORDERS TO GETVACCINATED.TAKING THE FLU SHOT FOR EXAMPLEHERE, BOTH OSHA AND THE EEOCADVISE EMPLOYERS TO ENCOURAGEAND NOT REQUIRE THE FLU SHOT,THEY ALSO SAYEMPLOYERS CAN REQUIRE YOU TOGET THE FLU SHOT ESPECIALLY IFTHE FLU IS SEVERE.BUT YOU MUST BE INFORMED OF ITSBENEFITS AND EMPLOYERS SHOULDPROTECT THE PRIVACY OF YOURMEDICAL INFORMATION.AFTER MONTHS OF WAITING - BARS





You Might Like

Tweets about this KTNV 13 Action News RT @NinaReports: Can your employer make you get a COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes available? We asked a local attorney to find out: https:… 2 minutes ago Nina Porciuncula Can your employer make you get a COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes available? We asked a local attorney to find out: https://t.co/lHQTDuFqOe 13 minutes ago Letty Cruz RT @AFLCIO: While businesses continue to open, it is up to all of us to make sure our health and safety is protected. Do you know what your… 18 hours ago WPDE ABC15 Does your employer make you take furlough days? Like the NYC mayor, some employers are using furlough days or weeks… https://t.co/0tAZICDcb4 2 days ago 6% Southernbuckeye So, can an employer make it a condition of your employment that you have to take a Covid vaccine to continue workin… https://t.co/GrQvg6Uu9B 2 days ago Barbachano International If you’re concerned that your employer may need to make cuts to the #workforce, you’ll want to do what you can to e… https://t.co/k2HjrIQKEV 3 days ago hannah Know your value as an employee!!! Never in my life have I had an employer make me feel so GUILTY for getting sick -… https://t.co/1556tzj8Bu 3 days ago Mr Jones🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿#KeepWalesSafe #GTTO @stegar_kickit @Dr2NisreenAlwan By Law, your employer should make your workplace COVID secure. Some employers have… https://t.co/VL8JFoU0Eh 3 days ago