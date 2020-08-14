Pep Guardiola on almost signing Messi

Global  
 

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola responds to claims of his side almostsigning Lionel Messi and their record goalscorer Sergio Aguero missingMonday’s Premier League season opener at Wolves.


Manchester City: 2020/21 season in preview [Video]

Manchester City: 2020/21 season in preview

A look ahead to Manchester City.’s 2020-21 season as Pep Guardiola begins hisfifth season at the Etihad. Despite relinquishing their Premier League crown,City's main goal will still be the elusive Champions League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published
Dembele the hero as Lyon coach Garcia hails team spirit [Video]

Dembele the hero as Lyon coach Garcia hails team spirit

Garcia says winning tactical battle with Guardiola key to Lyon's victory

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:25Published
Pep Guardiola pledges to continue quest for Champions League [Video]

Pep Guardiola pledges to continue quest for Champions League

Mandatory credit: UEFA 2020 Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has vowed tokeep hunting Champions League glory after Lyon dumped them out. City werestunned 3-1 in their quarter final in Lisbon after they imploded late onthanks to Raheem Sterling’s astonishing miss. Kevin De Bruyne cancelled outMaxwel Cornet’s opener before Moussa Dembele made it 2-1 after a VAR check ona possible foul on Aymeric Laporte with 11 minutes left.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published
Pep Guardiola urges Manchester City to grasp once-in-a-lifetime chance [Video]

Pep Guardiola urges Manchester City to grasp once-in-a-lifetime chance

Pep Guardiola has called on his Manchester City players to embrace a specialmoment in their careers as they chase Champions League glory in Portugal. Cityface Lyon in the quarter-finals of the reformatted competition at SportingLisbon’s Jose Alvalade Stadium on Saturday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published

Messi could miss Barcelona's first Clasico of the season

 Lionel Messi could potentially miss the first Clasico match of the season between Barcelona and Real Madrid. At the moment, the Clasico is pencilled in for 25..
WorldNews

Lionel Messi wins fight to trademark his logo

 The European Union's highest court rules in favour of the footballer after a nine-year legal battle.
BBC News

Lionel Messi tops Forbes' 2020 football rich list ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo

 (CNN)Lionel Messi may not have got his desired move away from Barcelona this summer, but he still has one billion reasons to be happy off the pitch. The..
WorldNews

Liverpool set for last-minute Thiago move - Tuesday's gossip

 Liverpool to make late move for Thiago, Manchester United want Bale, Messi asked to take a pay cut, five clubs want Liverpool striker Origi, Suarez in limbo,..
BBC News

Sancho tipped to become better than Cristiano Ronaldo

 Raphael Guerreiro believes that Jadon Sancho has the potential to become as good as, if not better than Cristiano Ronaldo. Since moving to Germany from..
WorldNews

How Man Utd could line-up against Crystal Palace

 Manchester United's first game of the 2020/21 Premier League season is against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday. While the season proper began last..
WorldNews
FPL gameweek 2 tips: Bosses face choice between United and City stars [Video]

FPL gameweek 2 tips: Bosses face choice between United and City stars

With both Manchester United and Manchester City returning from their gameweekone blanks, the focus is on the returning stars ahead of GW2. To help youdecide who is worth backing, the PA news agency has developed a Transfer Scoremetric, with a player’s form accounting for 50 per cent of the rating and therest determined by cost, ownership and upcoming fixture difficulty rating.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:32Published

Reguilon at Spurs for medical - Thursday's football gossip

 Tottenham close to signing Real Madrid full-back, Everton target Chelsea and England defender, Manchester City seek another defender, plus more.
BBC News

Chelsea v Liverpool: Premier League match preview [Video]

Chelsea v Liverpool: Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at the Premier League clash between Chelsea and Liverpool atStamford Bridge.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published

Can you name the top 40 most experienced Premier League managers?

 Can you name the top 40 most experienced managers in the Premier League based on number of games they have been in charge for?
BBC News
Premier League match preview: Man United v Crystal Palace [Video]

Premier League match preview: Man United v Crystal Palace

Manchester United are set to take on Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in thePremier League on September 19. Take a look at the stats.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:18Published

Leo explained his feelings – Guardiola keen to move on from Messi saga

Pep Guardiola insisted it was not right for him to talk on Lionel Messi’s behalf after the transfer...
SoccerNews.com - Published


Pep: I have nothing to say on Messi [Video]

Pep: I have nothing to say on Messi

Pep Guardiola says he has 'nothing to say' about Lionel Messi after his rumoured move to Manchester City from Barcelona broke down.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:19Published
Pep: Messi explained his feelings [Video]

Pep: Messi explained his feelings

Pep Guardiola was asked how close Manchester City came to signing Lionel Messi during Friday's press conference and provided an update on Sergio Aguero.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:27Published
Will Barcelona let Messi leave without a fight? [Video]

Will Barcelona let Messi leave without a fight?

Messi wants to leave Barça and he's determined to make it happen. But there's a few things he has to sort out before his time in Spain can come to an end.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:44Published