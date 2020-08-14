Pep Guardiola on almost signing Messi

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola responds to claims of his side almostsigning Lionel Messi and their record goalscorer Sergio Aguero missingMonday’s Premier League season opener at Wolves.

Premier League match preview: Man United v Crystal Palace Manchester United are set to take on Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in thePremier League on September 19. Take a look at the stats.

Can you name the top 40 most experienced managers in the Premier League based on number of games they have been in charge for?

Chelsea v Liverpool: Premier League match preview An in-depth look at the Premier League clash between Chelsea and Liverpool atStamford Bridge.

Tottenham close to signing Real Madrid full-back, Everton target Chelsea and England defender, Manchester City seek another defender, plus more.

FPL gameweek 2 tips: Bosses face choice between United and City stars With both Manchester United and Manchester City returning from their gameweekone blanks, the focus is on the returning stars ahead of GW2. To help youdecide who is worth backing, the PA news agency has developed a Transfer Scoremetric, with a player’s form accounting for 50 per cent of the rating and therest determined by cost, ownership and upcoming fixture difficulty rating.

Manchester United's first game of the 2020/21 Premier League season is against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday. While the season proper began last..

Raphael Guerreiro believes that Jadon Sancho has the potential to become as good as, if not better than Cristiano Ronaldo. Since moving to Germany from..

Liverpool to make late move for Thiago, Manchester United want Bale, Messi asked to take a pay cut, five clubs want Liverpool striker Origi, Suarez in limbo,..

(CNN)Lionel Messi may not have got his desired move away from Barcelona this summer, but he still has one billion reasons to be happy off the pitch. The..

The European Union's highest court rules in favour of the footballer after a nine-year legal battle.

Lionel Messi could potentially miss the first Clasico match of the season between Barcelona and Real Madrid. At the moment, the Clasico is pencilled in for 25..

Pep Guardiola urges Manchester City to grasp once-in-a-lifetime chance Pep Guardiola has called on his Manchester City players to embrace a specialmoment in their careers as they chase Champions League glory in Portugal. Cityface Lyon in the quarter-finals of the reformatted competition at SportingLisbon’s Jose Alvalade Stadium on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola pledges to continue quest for Champions League Mandatory credit: UEFA 2020 Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has vowed tokeep hunting Champions League glory after Lyon dumped them out. City werestunned 3-1 in their quarter final in Lisbon after they imploded late onthanks to Raheem Sterling’s astonishing miss. Kevin De Bruyne cancelled outMaxwel Cornet’s opener before Moussa Dembele made it 2-1 after a VAR check ona possible foul on Aymeric Laporte with 11 minutes left.

Dembele the hero as Lyon coach Garcia hails team spirit Garcia says winning tactical battle with Guardiola key to Lyon's victory

Manchester City: 2020/21 season in preview A look ahead to Manchester City.’s 2020-21 season as Pep Guardiola begins hisfifth season at the Etihad. Despite relinquishing their Premier League crown,City's main goal will still be the elusive Champions League.

Pep Guardiola insisted it was not right for him to talk on Lionel Messi’s behalf after the transfer...