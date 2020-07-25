Hamline University Political Expert Breaks Down Trump, Biden Minnesota Visit

Global  
 

Christiane Cordero spoke with Hamline University political professor David Schwartz about President Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s Minnesota visit.

Schwartz emphasizes Minnesota’s importance in the 2020 election, as experts consider it a battleground for the first time in decades.

He also discussed the difference in strategies regarding the chosen campaign stops, the President opting for Bemidji while Biden visits Duluth.

In deciding to stop in Minnesota on the first day of early voting, each candidate hopes to push its most loyal voters to cast their ballots sooner rather than waiting for Election Day, according to Schwartz.

