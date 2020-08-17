Knox County Jail scanner

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 20 seconds ago

10 at 6-o'clock".

Keeping "covid-19" "out of jails" and "prisions" has been priority "for law enforcement agencies".

But "the task"..

Is a difficult one.

News 10's bureau chief "gary brian"..

Explains..

How "1"-county has "a new tool" t help in the fight.

/////// gar} "since the beginning of the pandemic the knox county sheriff's office has been working hard to keep the virus out of the jail.

Now a new tool hopes to increase their odds."

A new body scanner has been installed in the knox county jail.

The sheriff's office received the device thanks to funding from the cares act.

Inmates step into the machine and have their picture taken.

They then turn and are scanned in about four seconds.

This allows for jailers to see any objects the inmate may have on them.

This could include items like pieces of metal that could be used as a weapon.

The scan allows for jailers to avoid normal pat downs.

Lowering the contact between inmates and jailers helps to reduce that risk of spreading the virus.

"if this virus gets in the jail that's going to be a big deal in here because we're full right now.

We don't have a lot of places to put people.

This body scanner will cut down on the time spent by the jail officer during book-in, face to face time, pat downs.

It'll cut down on that.

So it'll help us keep our distance."

Gar} "the body scanner is valued at over $130,000.

Working from home in vincennes, gary brian news 10."

//////////