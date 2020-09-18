Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Celebrating Rosh Hashana

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
Celebrating Rosh Hashana

Celebrating Rosh Hashana

This year the habad of Southern Minnesota will be supporting community members who want to celebrate Rosh Hashanah at home

The pandemic has changed everything from how we learn to how we worship.

This year the habad of southern minnesota will be supporting community members who want to celebrate rosh hashanah at home.

Kimt news 3's maleeha kamal has the story.

I'm at the at chabad of southern minnesota.

I spoke to the rabbi here who says that they will be delievering these high holiday packages before the onset of rosh hashanah .

Rabi shloime(slow?

"* me) greene says rosh hashanah (rowsh?

"*hash?

"* shawn?

"*na time that is spent with family and friends.

This year the celebrations might lookt.

The cs providing packages filled with items needed to celebrate the holy holiday.

"because of the current health concerns that we face in the wor created an opportunity for people to celebrate at home."

Chabad is looking for volunteers to participate in their weekly food deliveries.

If you would like this sunday at kutzky park ?

"*a ram's horn trumpet will be played... during a socially distanced event.




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Under lockdown, Israel faces bitter start of Jewish New Year

JERUSALEM (AP) — Eating apples dipped in honey on Rosh Hashana is a Jewish tradition to symbolize a...
SeattlePI.com - Published

Rosh Hashana at Chabad-Lubavitch of Arizona in Phoenix

Rabbi Zalman Levertox demonstrates how he blows his shofar, a ram's horn, for Rosh Hashana at...
azcentral.com - Published

British leaders extend their good wishes for a sweet Rosh Hashanah

British leaders extend their good wishes for a sweet Rosh Hashanah Britain's Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, and leader of Her Majesty's Opposition, Kier Starmer, have...
Jerusalem Post - Published


Tweets about this