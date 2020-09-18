Celebrating Rosh Hashana

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 2 minutes ago

This year the habad of Southern Minnesota will be supporting community members who want to celebrate Rosh Hashanah at home

The pandemic has changed everything from how we learn to how we worship.

Kimt news 3's maleeha kamal has the story.

I'm at the at chabad of southern minnesota.

I spoke to the rabbi here who says that they will be delievering these high holiday packages before the onset of rosh hashanah .

Rabi shloime(slow?

"* me) greene says rosh hashanah (rowsh?

"*hash?

"* shawn?

"*na time that is spent with family and friends.

This year the celebrations might lookt.

The cs providing packages filled with items needed to celebrate the holy holiday.

"because of the current health concerns that we face in the wor created an opportunity for people to celebrate at home."

Chabad is looking for volunteers to participate in their weekly food deliveries.

If you would like this sunday at kutzky park ?

"*a ram's horn trumpet will be played... during a socially distanced event.