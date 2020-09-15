The Croods Movie Clip - Grug's Big Idea

The Croods Movie Clip - Grug's Big Idea - Grug (Nicolas Cage) comes up with an idea to create a ribcage and Piranhakeet-powered airship that can fly him and all his family's furry friends across the chasm.

Plot synopsis: Prehistoric family the Croods live in a particularly dangerous moment in time.

Patriarch Grug (Nicolas Cage), his mate, Ugga (Catherine Keener), teenage daughter Eep (Emma Stone), son Thunk (Clark Duke) and feisty Gran (Cloris Leachman) gather food by day and huddle together in a cave at night.

When a more evolved caveman named Guy (Ryan Reynolds) arrives on the scene, Grug is distrustful, but it soon becomes apparent that Guy is correct about the impending destruction of their world.

Cast: Catherine Keener, Chris Sanders, Clark Duke, Cloris Leachman, Emma Stone, Nicolas Cage, Randy Thom, Ryan Reynolds