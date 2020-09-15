Global  
 

The Croods Movie Clip - Grug's Big Idea

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 04:12s - Published
The Croods Movie Clip - Grug's Big Idea - Grug (Nicolas Cage) comes up with an idea to create a ribcage and Piranhakeet-powered airship that can fly him and all his family's furry friends across the chasm.

Plot synopsis: Prehistoric family the Croods live in a particularly dangerous moment in time.

Patriarch Grug (Nicolas Cage), his mate, Ugga (Catherine Keener), teenage daughter Eep (Emma Stone), son Thunk (Clark Duke) and feisty Gran (Cloris Leachman) gather food by day and huddle together in a cave at night.

When a more evolved caveman named Guy (Ryan Reynolds) arrives on the scene, Grug is distrustful, but it soon becomes apparent that Guy is correct about the impending destruction of their world.

Cast: Catherine Keener, Chris Sanders, Clark Duke, Cloris Leachman, Emma Stone, Nicolas Cage, Randy Thom, Ryan Reynolds


The Croods movie clip - A Tearful Goodbye [Video]

The Croods movie clip - A Tearful Goodbye

The Croods movie clip - A Tearful Goodbye - Grug (Nicolas Cage) throws Guy (Ryan Reynolds) and the Crood family to safety on the other side of the chasm, and also invents the hug. Plot synopsis:..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 04:08Published
The Croods Movie Clip - Stuck in Tar [Video]

The Croods Movie Clip - Stuck in Tar

The Croods Movie Clip - Stuck in Tar Grug (Nicolas Cage) and Guy (Ryan Reynolds) get stuck in tar, and Guy comes up with an idea to get them out. Plot synopsis: Prehistoric family the Croods live..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 03:31Published
The Croods Movie Clip - Grug's Inventions [Video]

The Croods Movie Clip - Grug's Inventions

The Croods Movie Clip - Grug's Inventions - Grug (Nicolas Cage) demonstrates some of his terrible inventions to the family. Plot synopsis: Prehistoric family the Croods live in a particularly..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:51Published