Updates To Coronavirus Contact Tracing App

The creators and team behind the Guidesafe contact-tracing app now say they've fixed the ongoing bug and glitch issues.

It's supposed to be one of the biggest advances in tracking and hopefully stopping the spread of coronavirus.

Friday, members of the guidesafe advisory committee talked about updates made to the app - after some major issues were identified.

One of the issues, curt carver, u-a-b chief information officer explained is that users should no longer recieve notifications they've been exposed to someone with coronavirus - but then opened up their app to see this screen that says they've had no recent exposures... guidesafe says it was an error by the operating system on the phone - and not the app which was addressed in the latest update pushed out on wednesay.

Carver told me 62 thousand people in the state have downloaded the app- but they have no way of knowing how many of those are college students or just alabama residents..

He did say they know the app is working in notifying people they were exposed and neeeded to be tested..

Curt carver, uab chief information officer "133 people have been notified by the app that they've been infected by a stranger that has cascaded to 100s if not thousands of individuals that have received notification typically ahead of when normal contact tracing would occur."

Carver said quarantine countdown problems with the app were also addressed in the latest update- so anyone who needs to quarantine for 14 days..won't have to manually keep track of the time- because the app will show them where they're at in the quarantine process.

