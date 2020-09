Roseville police investigating deadly shooting

Video Credit: KTXL - Duration: 01:29s - Published 2 minutes ago

VICTIM LOST HIS OR HER LIFEAND AT THIS HOUR THERE ARESTILL SEARCHING FOR THESHOOTER.IN ONLY TELL ME THE INTHERE LIKE PEOPLE THAT WEREHERE THAT IN AND SAVING GUESTAT THE HOME 2 SUITES BY HILTONIN ROSEVILLE WERE SHOCKED TOSEE POLICE CARS IN CRIME SCENETAPE AS THEY EMERGED FROMTHEIR HOTEL ROOMS THIS MORNINGYET AND EXPECT FOR SOMEONE TOBE SHOT AND KILLED WAS GOINGCRAZY.

ROSEVILLE POLICE SAYJUST AFTER 08:00AM A PERSONWAS SHOT AT THE HOTEL.

THEYWOULD NOT SAY IF THIS HAPPENEDINSIDE OR OUT THAT PERSONLATER DIED.

THE SHOOTER ISSTILL AT LARGE AT THIS TIMEIT'S UNKNOWN THE THE VICTIM ORTHE SUSPECT WERE RESIDENTS ORMORE CUSTOMERS OF THE HOTEL.BUT THAT IS ALL A PART OFTHE ONGOING INVESTIGATIONPOLICE ARE NOT GIVING ADESCRIPTION OF THE SHOOTER NORRELEASING A MOTIVE.BUT OFFICERS BELIEVE THEYDO HAVE SURVEILLANCE VIDEO OFHER HER AS YOU CAN SEE THEREIS AN EXTREMELY CAMERA SYSTEMNOT NOT EVEN JUST AT THISHOTEL BUT IT AT SEVERAL OF THESURROUNDING BUSINESSES, THISIS VERY UNUSUAL LITTLE TO NOCRIME RATES WHATSOEVER.THAT LIVING HERE FOR ABOUT12 YEARS NEVER SEEN ANYTHINGLIKE THIS NEIGHBORS SAY THEHOTEL IS BRAND NEW OPENINGWITHIN THE LAST YEAR.

ILITERALLY LIVED JUST ACROSSTHE HIGHWAY OVER THERE SO I'VEWATCHED THIS WHOLE AREADEVELOPED AND IT'S JUST ABRAND-NEW RUN LOCATION OVERHERE POLICE SAY THIS IS JUSTTHE 3RD HOMICIDE INVESTIGATIONIN ROSEVILLE IN 2020, IT IS AVERY VERY UNCOMMON THING TOHAPPEN IN THE CITY OFROSEVILLE SO.WE WILL ALLOCATE THERESOURCES TO FIND THE SUSPECTAND ULTIMATELY DETERMINE WHATHAPPENED HERE THIS IS VERYFOREIGN TO OUR NEIGHBORHOODS.