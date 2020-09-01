Full Interview: JSU's Jimmy Smith talks Pro Football HOF, Deion Sanders, Gardnew Minshew and more

Former Jackson State star Jimmy Smith talks with WAPT Sports Director Joe Cook on his recent nomination for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

He also gives his input on the possibility of Deion Sanders taking over the football program.

The Callaway product and Jacksonville Jaguars Hall of Famer talks about Brandon alum Gardner Minshew and his success with the Jaguars.