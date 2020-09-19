Linton vs Booneville ITZ 9-18-20

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 3 minutes ago

Welcome back welcome back to in the zone... a few years ago linton head coach brian oliver strengthed the miners schedule to get them better prepared for the postseason.... tonight they 2a miners had their hands full at a very tough 4a boonville... linton took a three-game winning streak into the matchup... -- early 1q, miners' trey goodman in 9 yards for a td and a 2 pt conversion.

Goodman rushed for 123 yards.... -- later in the 1q, devin mock-uh-bee sweeps right and beats out the defense for a 14-yard td.

2-pt conversion ties it at 8.

-- miners ball on 3rd & goal, hunter gennicks to goodman and he runs it in, 14-8 linton.

-- this one was a wild ballgame that went to overtime.....boonville wins a thriller 44-42