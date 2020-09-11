US Supreme Court judge RBG dies

US Supreme Court judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who was seen as trailblazer for women's rights, has died at 87.

Celebrities, politicians and LGBT+ activists are among those paying tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg,...

Stevie Nicks has hailed US Supreme Court judge and trailblazing feminist Ruth Bader Ginsburg as a...

Dr. Kevin Breslin.|Dr. Caoimhghín Ó Breasláin RT @ConorHouston_ : “Real change, enduring change, happens one step at a time." Ruth Baden Ginsberg was a hero to me. Her tireless & fearl… 6 minutes ago

Stylist Magazine Farewell #RuthBaderGinsburg , a true feminist icon for the ages – "Fight for the things that you care about," she to… https://t.co/IixrRa4SyS 4 minutes ago

Rainer Schulze #RuthBaderGinsburg - very sad news. She was a true hero. And now the tin pot dictator gets to appoint a third… https://t.co/Oxecp4ktoY 4 minutes ago

Frauks What a blow. Just when you think 2020 can't get any worse. Ruth Bader Ginsburg: US Supreme Court judge dies of can… https://t.co/IyRiG4LpdN 3 minutes ago

Fermanagh Matters RT @McGlynnClare : Thank you for your service and strengthening of equality rights. #UncertainFuture #Hoping Ruth Bader Ginsburg: US Supreme… 2 minutes ago

Adele RT @StateofusAll : 45 Days until Nov 3 election, an Supreme Court Judge Ginsburg Dies, Antifa/BLM is terrorizing America, the left is pushin… 1 minute ago

Norman Goldner RT @benjamincohen : #RuthBaderGinsburg died on #RoshHashanah5781 . Jewish tradition is that a person who dies on #RoshHashanah (Jewish New… 33 seconds ago