US Supreme Court judge RBG dies

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:48s - Published
US Supreme Court judge RBG dies

US Supreme Court judge RBG dies

US Supreme Court judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who was seen as trailblazer for women's rights, has died at 87.


Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a 'political rock star', says Stevie Nicks

Stevie Nicks has hailed US Supreme Court judge and trailblazing feminist Ruth Bader Ginsburg as a...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •WorldNews


Tributes flood in for justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, an equal rights pioneer and fierce LGBT+ champion. Thank you, RBG

Celebrities, politicians and LGBT+ activists are among those paying tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg,...
PinkNews - Published

US Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies

US Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies, aged 87, after suffering from pancreatic cancer
BBC News - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca



nlygo

Norman Goldner RT @benjamincohen: #RuthBaderGinsburg died on #RoshHashanah5781  . Jewish tradition is that a person who dies on #RoshHashanah  (Jewish New… 33 seconds ago

delie67

Adele RT @StateofusAll: 45 Days until Nov 3 election, an Supreme Court Judge Ginsburg Dies, Antifa/BLM is terrorizing America, the left is pushin… 1 minute ago

FermanaghMatte1

Fermanagh Matters RT @McGlynnClare: Thank you for your service and strengthening of equality rights. #UncertainFuture #Hoping Ruth Bader Ginsburg: US Supreme… 2 minutes ago

Almaenwr

Frauks What a blow. Just when you think 2020 can't get any worse. Ruth Bader Ginsburg: US Supreme Court judge dies of can… https://t.co/IyRiG4LpdN 3 minutes ago

ruw_schulze

Rainer Schulze #RuthBaderGinsburg - very sad news. She was a true hero. And now the tin pot dictator gets to appoint a third… https://t.co/Oxecp4ktoY 4 minutes ago

StylistMagazine

Stylist Magazine Farewell #RuthBaderGinsburg, a true feminist icon for the ages – "Fight for the things that you care about," she to… https://t.co/IixrRa4SyS 4 minutes ago

SecureThePizza

Paul RT @brignewspaper: NEWS: Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at age 87 https://t.co/GCETvGEgkI 4 minutes ago

kevinpbreslin

Dr. Kevin Breslin.|Dr. Caoimhghín Ó Breasláin RT @ConorHouston_: “Real change, enduring change, happens one step at a time." Ruth Baden Ginsberg was a hero to me. Her tireless & fearl… 6 minutes ago


Presidential rivals pay tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Presidential rivals pay tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The US presidential candidates have both paid tribute to the Supreme Court'sveteran judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died following complications withcancer aged 87. She was best known for her liberal..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:02Published
Gov. Ron DeSantis Taps Judge Jamie Grosshans For State's Supreme Court

Gov. Ron DeSantis Taps Judge Jamie Grosshans For State's Supreme Court

Judge Jamie Grosshans replaces Gov. DeSantis original pick who was deemed unqualified.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:29Published
Florida Supreme Court orders Gov. Ron DeSantis to pick new justice

Florida Supreme Court orders Gov. Ron DeSantis to pick new justice

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis must pick a new Supreme Court justice because the judge he picked to fill a high court vacancy is constitutionally ineligible to serve, the court said in an order issued..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:57Published