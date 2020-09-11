Premier League match preview: Wolves v Man City
An in-depth match preview of the upcoming Premier League clash between Wolvesand Man City.
Pep Guardiola on almost signing MessiManchester City boss Pep Guardiola responds to claims of his side almostsigning Lionel Messi and their record goalscorer Sergio Aguero missingMonday’s Premier League season opener at Wolves.
