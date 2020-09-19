Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2 Dead, 14 Injured In Rochester Mass Shooting

Video Credit: WLNY CBS NY - Duration: 00:19s - Published
2 Dead, 14 Injured In Rochester Mass Shooting

2 Dead, 14 Injured In Rochester Mass Shooting

Law enforcement is investigating the incident, which happened on the city's east side.

WLNY TV's Ali Bauman reports


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Rochester shooting: Two dead after mass shooting in New York

Fourteen people have also been injured after the shooting at a house party in Rochester, New York.
BBC News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Police: 2 Dead, 14 Wounded By Gunfire At Party In Rochester [Video]

Police: 2 Dead, 14 Wounded By Gunfire At Party In Rochester

Gunfire at a backyard party killed two people and wounded 14 others early Saturday in Rochester, New York, a city that has been stirred in recent weeks by outrage over the suffocation death of Daniel..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:25Published
Rochester Mass Shooting: Two Killed at Illegal Party [Video]

Rochester Mass Shooting: Two Killed at Illegal Party

Two people have been killed and 14 have been left injured after a mass shooting in Rochester, New York state.   The attack happened at a gathering of about 100 people, which police said was breaking..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:53Published
Two dead, 14 injured after shooting in New York state [Video]

Two dead, 14 injured after shooting in New York state

Two people died and 14 others were wounded at a party in Rochester, New York,early on Saturday, police said. A male and a female died in the shooting at aback yard event, interim police chief Mark..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published