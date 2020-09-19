2 Dead, 14 Injured In Rochester Mass Shooting
2 Dead, 14 Injured In Rochester Mass Shooting
Law enforcement is investigating the incident, which happened on the city's east side.
Fourteen people have also been injured after the shooting at a house party in Rochester, New York.
