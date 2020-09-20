Westmoreland faculty get help from Olympic athletes, public figures to create inspiring videos

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 1 day ago

Canceled for the first time in 40 years.

But despite its cancellation teachers and faculty at the high school wouldn't let that day be missed.

Greg williams (not on cam): so i had olympians from all over the world do shout outs for us.

Following the video for olympic day, williams and patrick cardillo, who works in the i-t department at westmoreland put together a few more.

None greg williams: patrick and i this is our fourth video believe it or not.

We did three of them in the spring and during the summer i realized it was going to be a little strange this school year so i wanted to do some thing and i worked on it during the summer.

Including back to school videos featuring w-k-t-v's own.

By just sending an email to managers and public relations representatives professional athletes, actors, and more were able to send a message to westmoreland.

Patrick cardillo: the encouraging words that they gave us that they gave to the kids which is really nice stay home stay active and stay healthy.

Especially with the uncertainty i'm going back to school it was really nice and the community enjoyed it and it was a great hit for the kids.

Being that williams and cardillo are both alumni of westmoreland made this even more special.

Patrick cardillo: it definitely is rewarding seeing these encouraging videos from celebrities and public figures for the kids.

Because not only is it a positivity for the kids but it does help us as well.

Greg: what i think is rewarding to is the fact that everybody that was in the video i sent them the finished copy and they were saying how cool it was - the people that were in the video so that was neat.> williams says there could be more videos in the works but its