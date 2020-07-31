Behaviour of MPs in Rajya Sabha was saddening: Smriti Irani

While addressing at an event in the national capital on July 31, the Women and Child Development Minister, Smriti Irani spoke on first anniversary of law against instant triple talaq. She said, "In 1980s, Congress had time and numbers to do justice to Muslim women. But vote bank was more important for them and not justice to Muslim women." "They never aimed to better the lives of Muslim women," Smriti Irani added.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on September 20 condemned the misconduct of some MPs in the upper house and called it unfortunate and shameful. "What happened in Rajya Sabha today was saddening, unfortunate and shameful. It is the responsibility of the ruling side to enable discussions in the House but it is also the duty of the Opposition to maintain decorum," said Singh while addressing a media briefing in New Delhi.