Behaviour of MPs in Rajya Sabha was saddening: Smriti Irani

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on September 20 condemned ruckus of some MPs and called it a saddening incident.

"The kind of attack on the Chair of Deputy Chairman, is saddening incident.

Is it befitting to the politics of this nation?

Is it right to go and break the mice at a chair on which not only Deputy Chairman but also the Vice President of the nation sits?" said Irani.


