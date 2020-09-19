Global  
 

How Ruth Bader Ginsburg Made A Lasting Impact On American Jurisprudence

Video Credit: Wochit
It was no secret that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's age and frail health were working against her.

However, the death of this larger than life figure still came as a shock to Americans.

According to CNN, Ginsburg had a profound influence on American jurisprudence, particularly in the realm of sex discrimination law.

On the court, Ginsburg offered the clearest and most cogent defense of abortion rights.

She also showed that sex discrimination involved often-baseless generalizations, which helped advance successful equality claims made by LGBTQ+ groups.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has vowed to replace Ginsburg less than two months before voters go to the polls.


