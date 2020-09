Cheddar's Megan Pratz takes a look back at how the late justice gained so much attention from a younger generation.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg left a lasting impression on American politics but also became an unlikely figure in pop culture.

Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris paid tribute to the passing of Supreme Court...

The 2020 Emmy Awards held Sunday night in Los Angeles had an emotional start and ending. The event...

The 2020 Emmys took some brief moments throughout the virtual awards show to honor late Supreme Court...