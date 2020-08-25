Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump nominates Barrett to Supreme Court

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:45s - Published
Trump nominates Barrett to Supreme Court

Trump nominates Barrett to Supreme Court

[NFA] President Donald Trump on Saturday nominated Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, and she pledged to become a justice in the mold of the late staunch conservative Antonin Scalia - another milestone in Trump's rightward shift of the top U.S. judicial body.

Colette Luke has the latest.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday announced conservative appellate judge Amy Coney Barrett as his third U.S. Supreme Court NOMINEE following the death of Justice and feminist icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

48-year-old Barrett, who serves on the Chicago-based 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, appeared at a ceremony in the White House Rose Garden where most of the people in the tightly packed crowd were not wearing masks.

Her lawyer husband and her seven children, two of whom were adopted from Haiti, joined her at the ceremony.

(President Trump saying) : "If confirmed, Justice Barrett will make history as the first mother of school aged children ever to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court." During her remarks, Barrett praised Ginsburg, saying the late justice was a quote “woman of enormous talent and consequence." And she pledged to be a justice along the lines of the late Justice Antonin Scalia, a staunch conservative who was friends with Ginsburg and who Barrett once served as a clerk for.

"His judicial philosophy is mine too: a judge must apply the law as written.

Judges are not policy makers and they must be resolute in setting aside policy views they might hold." A devout Roman Catholic and a Notre Dame Law School graduate, Barrett is a favorite among religious conservatives, who are a key Trump voter bloc, while liberals voiced concern.

Abortion rights advocates fear she could help overturn the landmark Roe versus Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide, and they vowed to protest her nomination.

Her appointment comes as the Republican-led Senate scramble to confirm her before Election Day on November 3rd but Democrats including presidential nominee Joe Biden who issues a statement after her nomination say the Senate should not act until after the next president is chosen.

"And I will do my very best to demonstrate that I am worthy of your support." If confirmed, Barrett would become the fifth woman ever to serve on the Supreme Court.

She’d also be Trump’s third Supreme Court appointment and her confirmation would push its conservative majority to a commanding 6-3, potentially shifting the United States to the right on hot-button issues including curbing abortion rights and striking down gun control laws.

With Trump's fellow Republicans controlling the Senate, confirmation appears certain, though Democrats may try to make the process as difficult as possible.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney Barrett American judge

Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court

 President Trump announced on Saturday that he is nominating appeals court Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Mr. Trump said he wants his nominee..
CBS News

What Trump’s Supreme Court pick could mean for Americans

 With President Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court, CBS News chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford explains the president’s..
CBS News

AP Top Stories Sept. 26 P

 Here are the top stories for Saturday, Sept. 26th: Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett for court; Dozens in body armor in Portland for right-wing rally; Woman to..
USATODAY.com

What Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination means for the 2020 election

 President Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett is likely to add fuel to the fire in the growing battle between Democrats and Republicans in Washington. The..
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

The Judiciary Committee will hold hearings starting Oct. 12. Here is what’s next.

 Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the Republican majority leader, has already vowed that the Senate will vote on President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee by..
NYTimes.com

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States


Antonin Scalia Antonin Scalia American lawyer and jurist (1936–2016)

Trump picks conservative Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court

 WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Saturday, capping a dramatic reshaping of the federal judiciary..
WorldNews

Barrett Clerked for Scalia. Conservatives Hope She’ll Follow His Path.

 For years, the conservative movement has been searching for someone who could lead American jurisprudence to the right with the kind of intellectual rigor that..
NYTimes.com

What to Know About Amy Coney Barrett's View

 As an appeals court judge, her opinions have reflected those of her mentor, Justice Antonin Scalia, but with few of his occasional liberal rulings.
NYTimes.com

Fight over vacant SCOTUS Scalia seat gets ugly

 The fight in Washington for late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia's replacement is just getting started. President Obama may pick a nomination as early as..
CBS News

White House Rose Garden White House Rose Garden garden outside the White House in Washington, DC, United States

FLOTUS Promised America A Rose Garden. Now It's Closed. [Video]

FLOTUS Promised America A Rose Garden. Now It's Closed.

In late August, US First Lady Melania Trump held a private party to show off the revamped White House Rose Garden. The renovation included updates to plants, trees, grass and florals, as well as the addition of a new limestone border and pathways. Technological elements were also added, to make the outdoor space more modernized for televised events. The public had been told the renovations had been completed in roughly three weeks.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published
Melania: Trump won't 'rest' until there's a COVID-19 cure [Video]

Melania: Trump won't 'rest' until there's a COVID-19 cure

Speaking before a largely maskless audience in the newly renovated White House Rose Garden at the virtual RNC on Tuesday, first lady Melania Trump said her husband wouldn't "rest" until there's a viable treatment or vaccination for the coronavirus.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:28Published
Questions overshadow first lady, Pompeo speeches [Video]

Questions overshadow first lady, Pompeo speeches

First lady Melania Trump on Tuesday will address the Republican National Convention from the White House Rose Garden and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will speak from Israel while on a diplomatic trip, but Democrats say those speeches may violate federal law. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:34Published

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader Ginsburg United States Supreme Court Justice

How Ruth Bader Ginsburg Became a Pop Culture Icon

 She found A-list fame late in life, appearing in movies, children’s books and ‘S.N.L.’ impressions.
NYTimes.com

Full Transcript: Read Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Remarks

 President Trump announced on Saturday that he would nominate Judge Barrett to the Supreme Court to fill the vacancy left by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
NYTimes.com

Amy Coney Barrett pays tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

 Barrett said Ginsburg "not only broke glass ceilings, she smashed them."
CBS News

Roe v. Wade Landmark 1973 United States Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion

Trump in 2016: "The judges will be pro-life"

 In post-election interview on 60 Minutes, Lesley Stahl asked the future president whether his Supreme Court justice nominees would look to overturn Roe v. Wade.
CBS News

Donald Trump in 2016: “The judges will be pro-life.”

 In post-election interview on 60 Minutes, Lesley Stahl asked the future president whether his Supreme Court justice nominees would look to overturn Roe v. Wade.
CBS News
How a Trump pick could shift SCOTUS on abortion [Video]

How a Trump pick could shift SCOTUS on abortion

[NFA] With President Donald Trump poised to nominate a U.S. Supreme Court justice to fill the vacancy created by the death of liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a new 6-3 conservative majority could be emboldened to roll back abortion rights. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:45Published

United States courts of appeals United States courts of appeals Post-1891 U.S. appellate circuit courts

Ginsburg confidante shares memories after Supreme Court justice's death

 Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has passed away at the age of 87. George Washington University law professor Jeffrey Rosen first met Ginsburg in an..
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

Trump May Announce Amy Coney Barrett As His Nominee To Supreme Court, Source Tells

A source told NPR Republicans are expecting President Trump to announce he is nominating Judge Amy...
NPR - Published Also reported by •CTV NewsCBS NewsHaaretzUSATODAY.comCBS 2


Even if Amy Barrett is confirmed to SCOTUS, she's still a statist who promotes forced vaccinations and indefinite lockdowns

(Natural News) Conservatives are clamoring online, hoping that President Trump nominates Judge Amy...
NaturalNews.com - Published

Sen. Rob Portman continues to defend his switch on Supreme Court Justice votes in an election year

Sen. Rob Portman continues to defend his switch on Supreme Court Justice votes in an election year WASHINGTON, D.C. - Sen. Rob Portman on Tuesday defended his reversal on whether the U.S. Senate...
WorldNews - Published


Tweets about this

msredroberts

Melissa Roberts🇺🇸 RT @AmericaFirstPol: 🚨 Must-read: "Judge Barrett’s extensive experience as a professor and litigator, record of academic success, and outs… 1 second ago

luciagayon

Lucía Gayón RT @LiveActionNews: BREAKING: Trump nominates pro-life, Catholic Judge Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court https://t.co/Ppn65lXrag 3 seconds ago

Srl82Shawn

Informed Canadian Next on the docket.. Roe v Wade!! Bravo #cdnpoli Trump officially nominates Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court https://t.co/kjKB1urof2 3 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump Nominates Judge Amy Coney Barrett [Video]

President Trump Nominates Judge Amy Coney Barrett

President Donald Trump has named Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court; Skyler Henry reports for CBS2.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:54Published
Discussing President Trump's Supreme Court nominee [Video]

Discussing President Trump's Supreme Court nominee

Republican and Democratic voices discuss President Trump's pick for the Supreme Court.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 11:12Published
President Trump Names Chicago Federal Appeals Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett As Supreme Court Nominee [Video]

President Trump Names Chicago Federal Appeals Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett As Supreme Court Nominee

President Donald Trump has picked federal appeals court Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court seat vacated by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:40Published