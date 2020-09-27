Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

We have right to choose Amy Barrett as SC Justice: Trump

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:30s - Published
We have right to choose Amy Barrett as SC Justice: Trump

We have right to choose Amy Barrett as SC Justice: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) defended the selection of Amy Coney Barrett as the next Justice for Supreme Court, saying that Republicans won the election, therefore they have the right to choose her.

"We won the elections and it has consequences.

We have the Senate and we have the White House.

She (Barrett) is respected by all.

Some of her biggest endorsers are very liberal people," Trump said during the first presidential debate.

"She is good in every way.

She is fantastic.

She will be as good as anyone that has served the Supreme Court.

We won the elections and we have every right to elect her," he added.

Rebutting Trump's arguments over Barrett's selection, Democratic nominee Joe Biden said that they should wait for the outcome of the elections and advised against going ahead with Barrett's selection.

"The American people have a right to say who the Supreme court nominee should be because they vote for Senate and President.

They will not get a chance now because we are in the middle of an election already.

The thing which should happen is that we should wait for the election's outcome," Biden said.

Last week, Biden had urged the Senate to fill the vacancy of Supreme Court Justice only after the next President is elected.

The seat of the Justice of Supreme Court became vacant following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ginsburg who has been regarded as an iconic champion of women's rights and a history-making jurist passed away at the age of 87.

Besides today, there will be two more debates between Biden and Trump -- October 15 in Miami and October 22 in Nashville, following which a single round for their running mates.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney Barrett American judge

US election: Donald Trump chose Amy Coney Barrett days after Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death

 President Donald Trump offered to name Judge Amy Coney Barrett his Supreme Court nominee more than a week ago at the White House — and she accepted, according..
New Zealand Herald

US election: Republicans praise Trump pick for Supreme Court

 Key Republican senators praised President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, as the conservative judge privately met Senate Majority Leader..
New Zealand Herald

With Friendly Visits to Republicans, Barrett Makes Her Capitol Debut

 The White House formally sent Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination to the Senate, officially starting what is expected to be an uncommonly fast..
NYTimes.com

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

US election debate: Trump v Biden - Key takeaways from the fight

 After more than a year of circling each other, Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden met on the debate stage today in Ohio.The..
New Zealand Herald

Pennsylvania attorney general on election security

 Republicans are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene after Pennsylvania’s highest court ruled in Democrats’ favor on a number of election-related..
CBS News

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

US Presidential Debate: Biden targets Trump on COVID-19 response, Prez calls it 'China's fault' [Video]

US Presidential Debate: Biden targets Trump on COVID-19 response, Prez calls it 'China's fault'

US President Donald Trump has defended his response to the coronavirus pandemic, calling it a China's fault adding that he had received praise from governors for doing a "phenomenal job." During the first presidential debate, Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden criticized Trump's response for the coronavirus pandemic, saying the President has no plan and he played down the crisis. Meanwhile, Trump touted his decision to restrict travel from China at the end of January, claiming that it saved millions of lives. "It's China's fault, it should have never happened," Trump said, adding that he had received praise from governors for doing a "phenomenal job." "Many of your Democrat governors said President Trump did a phenomenal job," Trump claimed. He also claimed that "we're weeks away from a vaccine," and said that "far fewer people are dying."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:11Published

Breaking down the first debate between President Trump and Joe Biden

 The first debate between President Trump and Joe Biden was marred by constant interruptions and personal attacks. “CBS Evening News” anchor and managing..
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Portland sheriff disputes Trump's claim he supports president

 "In tonight's presidential debate the President said the 'Portland Sheriff' supports him. As the Multnomah County Sheriff I have never supported Donald Trump and..
CBS News

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader Ginsburg American lawyer and jurist

Barrett offered SCOTUS nomination 3 days after Ginsburg died

 The president at that time continued to publicly assert he was weighing up to five candidates and had yet to make his decision.
CBS News

What role could Trump's Supreme Court nominee play in upcoming cases if she's confirmed?

 President Trump's nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the seat of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is sparking conversations about..
CBS News

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress


White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Pelosi 'hopeful' COVID-19 stimulus deal will be reached [Video]

Pelosi 'hopeful' COVID-19 stimulus deal will be reached

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday she hoped to have a coronavirus aid deal with the White House this week, after speaking with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin for almost an hour. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:33Published

The first presidential debate has a new topic: Trump’s taxes.

 Democrats have pounced on the disclosure that President Trump paid little or no federal income tax for years, including while in the White House.
NYTimes.com

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

'Will you shut up man?': Testy exchanges on health care, Supreme Court among debate top moments

 They bickered over their views on who should appoint the next Supreme Court justice, their stances on health care and even brought each other's families into the..
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

Noah Feldman: I Disagree With Trump, but He's Right on Amy Barrett

Like many other liberals, I'm devastated by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death, which opened the way...
Newsmax - Published

Trump picks Amy Barrett to succeed Justice Ginsburg

"Today it is my honour to nominate one of our nation's most brilliant and gifted legal minds to the...
Khaleej Times - Published Also reported by •CBS News


Trump moves forward with nomination of Amy Coney Barrett

President Trump has announced his nominee to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court left by the late...
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this

Rodgerkay

Kaye Rodger RT @CNBCPolitics: "We won the election, and therefore we have the right to choose her." President Trump says Democrats would do the same in… 9 minutes ago

ANI_multimedia

ANI Multimedia We have right to choose Amy Barrett as SC Justice: Trump https://t.co/tg7raWh6X9 #DonaldJTrump #JoeBiden… https://t.co/pdV2aYSAwC 24 minutes ago

familydisaster

32m 1mgk 7mUS 205USk 6hrs watch Fluorite RT @WillieJames: The Supreme Court and Pres Trump's nomination of Amy Coney Barrett is the first topic for tonight. "We won the election an… 32 minutes ago

murdock_buck

Buck Murdock RT @NewsHour: President Trump on nominating Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court: "We won the election. Elections have consequences. We… 1 hour ago

jchaltiwanger

John Haltiwanger RT @eliza_relman: Trump began the debate defending his nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett "We won the election and therefore we have t… 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Judge Barrett meets with Senate Leader McConnell [Video]

Judge Barrett meets with Senate Leader McConnell

The sprint to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to become President Donald Trump’s third conservative appointee to the U.S. Supreme Court began in earnest on Tuesday as she met with Republican Senate..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:01Published
GOP Sells ‘Notorious ACB’ Shirts [Video]

GOP Sells ‘Notorious ACB’ Shirts

The T-shirts went on sale just minutes after President Donald Trump formally nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Supreme Court justice.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:40Published
Political rallies in Boise highlight Supreme Court nominee controversy [Video]

Political rallies in Boise highlight Supreme Court nominee controversy

At political rallies in Boise this weekend, Idaho News 6 spoke with people from both sides of the aisle regarding President Trump's nomination for the U.S. Supreme Court.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 03:01Published